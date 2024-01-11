In an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll, users of X, previously known as Twitter, said they would want ITV to bring the show back – although it was far from unanimous.

Of the respondents to the poll, 50.7 per cent said they would like to see a revival, while 49.3 per cent disagreed.

Of those responding, one X user said that they "absolutely loved" the game, and suggested either Robert Rinder or Lee Mack could take over as host if Carrott didn't return.

Meanwhile, one of the respondents who didn't want the show back said that we already have "more than enough revivals on our plates".

Recent game show revivals to have arrived on ITV include Deal or No Deal, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! and Big Brother, while the BBC has aired a new season of Survivor and is about to bring back Gladiators.

Alex Horne, creator and star of Taskmaster, recently suggested he would like to see Jasper Carrott come on the Channel 4 show, saying: "There are a few old-school people who I'd love to have, like Jasper Carrott.

"He's not chasing things [career-wise], but I think Joe Pasquale would do it and I think he would be great. But it's a big conversation, because if you're having Pasquale, you're not having someone else and it's 10 episodes."

