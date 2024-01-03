Dara Ó Briain, Morgana Robinson, Sarah Kendall and Sophie Duker are the past victors taking another run at the bizarre challenges dreamt up by Alex Horne and his team.

Meanwhile, in an unusual twist, runner-up (and Ghosts star) Kiell Smith-Bynoe will also return, due to the fact that the winner of his season, Canadian comic Mae Martin, was not available to film.

Check out the trailer for Taskmaster: Champion of Champions III right now:

Best known for their stand-up and the acclaimed comedy-drama Feel Good, Martin expressed regret (via Digital Spy) that they would not get another chance to compete in the ultimate comic game show.

They said: "I am absolutely fuming at the fact that I am unable to participate in Taskmaster's Champion of Champions.

"I would love nothing more than to fight for the title of ultimate champion and spend another week of my life being ridiculed by Greg.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I am, however, confident in the choice to send Kiell to fight on my behalf. He is an agile and profoundly competitive young man, and also much, much cooler and funnier than me, so we should have it in the bag."

Speaking on the Radio Times Podcast, Martin recently described Taskmaster as "the best show in the world", and confessed to being "starstruck" by Davies.

They added: "It's a bulletproof format. It doesn't matter who's on it, it brings out the best and the worst in people, in the best way."

Taskmaster: Champion of Champions returns on Sunday 14th January 2024. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.