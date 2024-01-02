Taskmaster's Champion of Champions 3 line-up: Who is in the special?
Here's who you can expect to battle it out in Taskmaster's Champion of Champions 2024.
The race for glory is officially on, as Taskmaster's third Champion of Champions show hits our screens soon.
This time around, Taskmaster winners (and one runner-up) from seasons 11 through to 15 will be put through their paces by Greg Davies and Alex Horne, as they vie for the chance to win and mount their golden head atop Greg's golden body (which takes the form of a literal body statue).
But who are the contestants? Which participants from Taskmasters past will be joining Greg and Alex?
Here's who is in the line-up for Taskmaster's Champion of Champions 3.
Taskmaster's Champion of Champions 3 line-up
Dara Ó Briain
Comedian, television host and season 13 Taskmaster winner Dara Ó Briain is best known for presenting Mock the Week for 17 years.
He has also fronted Stargazing Live, The Apprentice: You're Fired!, Robot Wars, Go 8 Bit and Blockbusters, and has hosted the British Academy Games Awards.
Kiell Smith-Bynoe
Replacing Mae Martin, who had to drop out due to scheduling issues, season 15 Taskmaster runner-up Kiell Smith-Bynoe will be returning. He's best known for his role in BBC comedy Ghosts, as well as Stath Lets Flats, Dreamland and Man Like Mobeen.
He said of his involvement: "As if it wasn't enough pressure representing the whole of Black Britain in series 15 now I have to represent the entire nation of Canada in Champion of Champions. I've never even been. I didn't even win my series. Look, I'll try all right..."
Morgana Robinson
Actor, comedian and impressionist Morgana Robinson has been victorious in the past – season 12, specifically – but will lightning strike twice for her?
She has starred in her own series, The Morgana Show and Morgana Robinson's The Agency, as well as having roles in Toast of London, House of Fools and The Windsors, where she played Pippa Middleton.
Read more: Taskmaster VR game coming 2024, and Alex Horne says it's "extraordinary"
Sarah Kendall
Australian comedy icon Sarah Kendall first became known for her award-winning stand-up shows, and since 2000, she's been bringing her brand of comedy (and Taskmaster season 11 skills) to the UK.
Her Australian Trilogy series aired on BBC Radio 4, while she also created the Sky/ABC comedy-drama Frayed.
Sophie Duker
Stand-up comic and writer Sophie Duker is hoping to bring home the gold once again, following her success in Taskmaster season 14.
She has worked on Frankie Boyle's New World Order as a writer, producer and frequent guest, as well as making appearances on Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back and more.
Taskmaster’s Champion of Champions will air on Channel 4 soon.
