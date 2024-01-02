But who are the contestants? Which participants from Taskmasters past will be joining Greg and Alex?

Here's who is in the line-up for Taskmaster's Champion of Champions 3.

Taskmaster's Champion of Champions 3 line-up

Dara Ó Briain

Dara Ó Briain on Taskmaster Champion of Champions 3. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Comedian, television host and season 13 Taskmaster winner Dara Ó Briain is best known for presenting Mock the Week for 17 years.

He has also fronted Stargazing Live, The Apprentice: You're Fired!, Robot Wars, Go 8 Bit and Blockbusters, and has hosted the British Academy Games Awards.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

Kiell Smith-Bynoe on Taskmaster Champion of Champions 3. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Replacing Mae Martin, who had to drop out due to scheduling issues, season 15 Taskmaster runner-up Kiell Smith-Bynoe will be returning. He's best known for his role in BBC comedy Ghosts, as well as Stath Lets Flats, Dreamland and Man Like Mobeen.

He said of his involvement: "As if it wasn't enough pressure representing the whole of Black Britain in series 15 now I have to represent the entire nation of Canada in Champion of Champions. I've never even been. I didn't even win my series. Look, I'll try all right..."

Morgana Robinson

Morgana Robinson on Taskmaster Champion of Champions 3. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Actor, comedian and impressionist Morgana Robinson has been victorious in the past – season 12, specifically – but will lightning strike twice for her?

She has starred in her own series, The Morgana Show and Morgana Robinson's The Agency, as well as having roles in Toast of London, House of Fools and The Windsors, where she played Pippa Middleton.

Sarah Kendall

Sarah Kendall on Taskmaster Champion of Champions 3. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Australian comedy icon Sarah Kendall first became known for her award-winning stand-up shows, and since 2000, she's been bringing her brand of comedy (and Taskmaster season 11 skills) to the UK.

Her Australian Trilogy series aired on BBC Radio 4, while she also created the Sky/ABC comedy-drama Frayed.

Sophie Duker

Sophie Duker on Taskmaster Champion of Champions 3. Rob Parfitt / Channel 4

Stand-up comic and writer Sophie Duker is hoping to bring home the gold once again, following her success in Taskmaster season 14.

She has worked on Frankie Boyle's New World Order as a writer, producer and frequent guest, as well as making appearances on Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Joe Lycett's Got Your Back and more.

Taskmaster’s Champion of Champions will air on Channel 4 soon.

