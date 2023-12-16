Speaking of his win, he said: "When Joel announced me as the winner that was the best moment of my entire life. I was really emotional thinking about how proud my family and friends were going to be. I felt like all my hard work had paid off, it was a dream come true! I just wanted to give Joel a massive hug! I will always remember that moment it was amazing."

He added: "I’m honestly so proud of myself! Playing Survivor was such an amazing experience, it was really intense. I put everything I had into the game and the experience as a whole, so to be the sole Survivor is such an honour. 34 days living on a beach tested me in so many different ways, there were so many physical, mental and emotional battles that come with an experience as tense as this and I really discovered how resilient I am, and when fight or flight came into play I definitely fought."

Survivor 2023 winner Matthew BBC

The final episode saw the four remaining contestants in the Calena tribe receiving tree mail, which declared that it was time for the final immunity challenge, the most important challenge of the series and their last chance to win individual immunity and a place in the final three.

After an impressive yet excruciating five hours, Christopher was the first contestant to win individual immunity for the third time securing his place in the final three.

The contestants were then told they'd be going straight from the immunity challenge to the Tribal Council with no time at camp to discuss their strategies. With no agreed upon plan before going into Tribal Council, three votes meant Hannah was the 15th contestant voted out of Survivor and the eighth and final member of the Jury.

Christopher, Matthew and Leilani then progressed to the final immunity challenge.

In the final Tribal Council, after each contestant made an opening statement, the Jury grilled the final three with probing questions about their experience and gameplay before casting their votes for the winner of Survivor. At which point the show's host Joel Dommett announced the good news to Matthew.

