Only one can lift the coveted Glitterball Trophy, however, with speculation growing around who could have the best chance – now, we have an early glimpse at the contestants in action.

In a confetti-covered snapshot from the event, we see the celebrities take part in a group number with the professional partners: Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, Jowita Przystał and Gorka Márquez.

The Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special 2023 celebrities and professional dancers. BBC/Guy Levy

We've also got a new look at our Strictly judges, wielding Christmas-themed scoring paddles, and – in this moment – giving out four 10s to a mystery couple on the dance floor.

(L-R) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke. BBC/Guy Levy

And it wouldn't be Strictly without a musical guest.

Former UK Eurovision entry Sam Ryder is performing on the Christmas special this year, with pros Giovanni Pernice, Lauren Oakley, Kai Widdrington and Luba Mushtuk providing accompanying choreography.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ryder brought us close to Eurovision glory in 2022 – marking the UK's best performance since 1998 – with Ukraine ultimately taking top prize in the competition.

Giovanni Pernice, Lauren Oakley, Sam Ryder, Kai Widdrington and Luba Mushtuk in the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Christmas special. BBC/Guy Levy

This weekend, Strictly Come Dancing finalists Layton Williams, Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach go head-to-head as the main competition draws to a close once more. Who has your vote?

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One at 4:40pm on Christmas Day. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.