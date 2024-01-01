While the show will have a similar format to the US series, there have been some additions that'll see the beloved game show reach dizzying new heights.

So, how does Jeopardy! work? Read on for the rules of Jeopardy! fully explained.

Jeopardy! rules explained

Stephen Fry hosting Jeopardy! on ITV. Whisper North/Rachel Joseph

Gameplay

As per the US gameshow, three contestants compete in each show, in which they all attempt to win money by correctly phrasing answers in the form of a question, with the "Jeopardy!" being that they lose money if they answer incorrectly.

Each game of Jeopardy! features three contestants competing in three rounds: Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy! and Final Jeopardy!.

In each of these rounds, the contestants are shown trivia clues phrased as answers, to which they must respond in the form of a question that identifies whatever it is the clue describes.

For example, if a contestants were to select a Literary category for £200, the clue could be: "The mai story line of a literary work, or the spot where you could be buried", to which the correct response is: "What is a plot?".

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In the second round, also known as Double Jeopardy, there are few new question categories and the amount of money for each correctly answered question is doubled. The gameplay stays the same as the first round.

In the final round, Final Jeopardy, consists of one question presented to all the contestants. The question category is revealed and the contestants who don't have a negative score have to take a wager.

More like this

Once the wagers are placed, the final question is read and the contestants have one minute to write the answer.

After the minute, the answer is revealed and the contestants who wrote the correct answer win their wager, while those who answered wrong lose their wager.

Jeopardy! airs at 5:45pm on ITV1 and ITVX from Monday 1st January 2024.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.