As well as his fellow Glads, including Viper, Fury, Comet and more, Phantom will take on members of the public who fancy their chances at some of the challenges. The contestants who are able to beat the Gladiators will progress to the finals, where one of them will be named the ultimate champ.

As the show returns, with Bradley and Barney Walsh in the hosting seat, read on for everything you need to know about Phantom – including which Gladiators game plays most to his strength.

Read more:

Who is Phantom?

Toby Olubi 'Phantom' BBC

Age: 36

From: London

Height: 6ft 5in

Arm length: 76cm

Fact: Phantom has the longest wingspan of all the Gladiators at 2 meters!

Instagram: @tobyolubi

Phantom, real name Toby Olubi, is a British bobsledder. He competed in the four-man event at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Prior to appearing at the Olympics, he won £12,000 on Deal or No Deal and won £12,000.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which game plays most your strengths, and where would you say you should be most feared as an opponent?

Probably Duel. It’s one of the games that is one on one. You get up to the platform and just look straight in your opponent’s eyes. I’m one of those people who can stare and look right through you and be completely unfazed.

I remember there was one contender in particular who was staring at me, and he started going crazy. I could just see his eyes wandering, and then he started slapping himself to hype himself up. Whereas I was just straight faced and unfazed. There was such a big difference between the two of us.

More like this

I’ve got this ability to be focused and just execute when it’s time. Also, I'm rapid, and I won’t reveal my secrets, but if you watch me play Duel, you’ll see that I probably hit the contenders three times before they’ve even hit me once.

Of your fellow Gladiators, who would you least like to go up against and why?

Fire, because we’re cut from the same cloth. If I lost to Fire, that would be game over for me.

Gladiators starts on BBC One on Saturday 13th January at 5:50pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.