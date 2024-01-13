If you thought Wolf was a baddie back in the days – well, Viper is here to give the original Glad a run for his money!

He joins the show, alongside Phantom, Comet, Fury, Giant, Legend and more.

So, who is Viper?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Gladiator.

Who is Viper?

Viper (Quang Luong) BBC

Name: Quang Luong

From: Surrey

Height: 6ft

Bicep: 42cm

Key skill: Storming off

Fact: Viper can bench press a massive 150kg – the same weight as an adult Panda!

Instagram: @viperthegladiator

For the past 15 years, Viper, real name Quang Long, has dedicated his life to fitness and has perfected the art of bodybuilding.

As well as bodybuilding, he boxes daily and works as a fitness model. Viper has appeared in several films, including as a soldier on James Bond.

Viper is a man of few words, with his precision, silence and fast reaction earning him the name Viper.

Did you watch the original Gladiators TV show? Were you a fan of any particular original Gladiators?

I liked Wolf. He was the baddie, and now I'm the baddie.

Tell us about your character Viper – how would you describe them and what can audiences expect?

Viper is mean, moody, sneaky and powerful.

