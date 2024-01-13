The line-up for the series features bodybuilder and online coach Livi Sheldon, who has been training for duel ever since she was nine years old.

Here's everything you need to know about Livi 'Diamond' Sheldon, who plans to inspire others whilst on the gameshow.

Who is Diamond?

Diamond. BBC

Age: 29

From: Worcestershire

Height: 6ft

Bicep: 36cm

Fact: Diamond can squat 120kg. That's like standing up with a jaguar on your back!

Instagram: @livi_sheldon

Livi Sheldon is an online coach and bodybuilder whose ethos is "helping women glow up and become strong AF". She previously played football for Worcester City ladies team.

Livi wanted to become a Gladiator because she has always wanted to "inspire others to embrace their uniqueness and encourage people to not hide away".

"I was always the girl who played football with the boys and was seen as a bit of an outcast," she explained.

"I wanted to show younger girls that you can be a badass, but remain feminine and girly at the same time. So, in essence, I wanted to become a Gladiator to inspire, really... and to kick ass, obviously!"

The expectations of your performance are huge – with the Gladiators seen as superhumans. Were you confident that you could deliver?

"I feel like becoming a Gladiator is something I've been training for my whole life. From playing football when I was younger, through to swimming, and then going into bodybuilding.

"I feel like all of it has led me to this outcome of being a Gladiator. I do not think I would have had half the strength that I currently have if I hadn’t had all of my past experiences."

