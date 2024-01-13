Comet, whose real name Ella-Mae Rayner, has always wanted to be a hero. She says "being a Gladiator is like being a real-life superhero". After all, as she points out it's "every child's dream!"

As our favourite classic games return, here's everything you need to know about the former gymnast.

Who is Comet?

Age: 28

From: Hertfordshire

Height: 5ft 8in

Fact: Comet loves to walk on her hands!

Instagram: @comet_thegladiator

As someone who already works in sports and fitness, Comet says "being a Gladiator encompasses everything that I am, and everything that I’ve worked towards". She also describes her alter-ego as "a perfectionist, very poised, and very elegant".

"She encompasses femininity and strength combined," Comet added. "She is always smiling, and friendly, but she’s not someone to be underestimated, because she has her strengths and the games she competes in she excels in."

According to Comet, the most memorable moment was "the first time we came out onto the Arena floor and saw the crowd for the first time and showing them your character for the first time".

"That feeling is something that I will never forget," she said.

What was it like working with hosts Barney and Bradley Walsh?

"They are such professionals, which makes you feel so at ease, and means you felt comfortable chatting to them, and instantly felt calm around them if your nerves were playing up a bit. And where Bradley has so much experience of this industry, he was able to give out little tips here and there, and was the person to go to if you needed advice."

