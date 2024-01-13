Who is Legend? Gladiators 2024 star and personal trainer
Gladiators has been a "lifelong" dream for Legend.
Gladiators, ready? Contenders, ready? The famous Saturday night game show is back with a revival!
The TV staple will return to screens on Saturday 13th January on BBC One and iPlayer and it will see a new line-up of Gladiators ready to go up against members of the public in some iconic challenges.
Within the new generation of Gladiators is Legend, a fitness YouTuber and personal trainer whose lifelong ambition to become a Gladiator has finally come to fruition.
As Gladiators returns, here's everything you need to know about Legend, including what it felt like competing in front of a live studio audience.
Who is Legend?
Age: 37
From: Surrey
Height: 6ft 1in
Bicep: 40cm
Fact: Legend can triple jump over 50 feet. That's longer than a double decker bus!
Instagram: @mattdoesfitness
Matt 'Legend' Morisa is a fitness YouTuber with more than one million followers on Instagram. As well as being a personal trainer, Matt will be taking on Gladiators as Legend.
He wanted to become a Gladiator because he thought he'd be "really good" at it, as well as it always being a "life goal" of his.
"I watched the original Gladiators as a kid," he explained. "From the age of nine or 10 years old, I wanted to be a Gladiator. It's been a lifelong ambition, I guess."
How did it feel competing in the Utilita Arena Sheffield, in front of a live audience?
"My dream scenario is performing in front of a crowd; the bigger the crowd the better, so that was awesome. It was amazing combining my two favourite things, which are 'being good at stuff' and 'having people watch me being good at stuff'.
"The crowd at the Arena was awesome, they were very interactive, and they all loved me. They all gave me pretty much consistently good feedback with a solid number of foam fingers and some intense chanting."
