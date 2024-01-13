Within the new generation of Gladiators is Legend, a fitness YouTuber and personal trainer whose lifelong ambition to become a Gladiator has finally come to fruition.

As Gladiators returns, here's everything you need to know about Legend, including what it felt like competing in front of a live studio audience.

Who is Legend?

Legend. BBC

Age: 37

From: Surrey

Height: 6ft 1in

Bicep: 40cm

Fact: Legend can triple jump over 50 feet. That's longer than a double decker bus!

Instagram: @mattdoesfitness

Matt 'Legend' Morisa is a fitness YouTuber with more than one million followers on Instagram. As well as being a personal trainer, Matt will be taking on Gladiators as Legend.

He wanted to become a Gladiator because he thought he'd be "really good" at it, as well as it always being a "life goal" of his.

"I watched the original Gladiators as a kid," he explained. "From the age of nine or 10 years old, I wanted to be a Gladiator. It's been a lifelong ambition, I guess."

How did it feel competing in the Utilita Arena Sheffield, in front of a live audience?

"My dream scenario is performing in front of a crowd; the bigger the crowd the better, so that was awesome. It was amazing combining my two favourite things, which are 'being good at stuff' and 'having people watch me being good at stuff'.

"The crowd at the Arena was awesome, they were very interactive, and they all loved me. They all gave me pretty much consistently good feedback with a solid number of foam fingers and some intense chanting."

