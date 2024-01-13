One of this week's contenders was Finley, 22, from Doncaster, who, despite a speedy start, ended up with a painful injury while taking on the Gauntlet.

For this game, contenders have 30 seconds to run the Gauntlet, divided into four zones, each guarded by a mighty Gladiator. For every zone they manage to pass through, contenders win two points, with a total of 10 for going the distance.

Finely managed to get past Viper in zone 1, but when it came to Phantom he had some difficulty and ended up being pushed back to the beginning.

He managed to make his way back to the second zone, however, the game was cut when the referee notice him limping.

All three referees then when it to talk to Finley at which point he revealed he'd "twisted his knee".

"Twisted my knee down there, so I don't know. I felt something go, but this is not the end, this won't be the last time you'll be seeing me.

"I'm going to go in the back, I'm going to recover and we'll see what else I can give! This is not the last from me, not a chance!" Finley told Bradley Walsh.

And he was right, as he later returned for Hang Tough and The Eliminator, which he breezed through, securing a place in the Gladiators 2024 quarter final, despite Miles having a 2.5 second head start.

