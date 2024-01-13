As well as returning classics Duel, The Wall, Powerball, Gauntlet, Hang Tough and the infamous Eliminator, three new games have been added to the mix for the new show.

In episode 1, which kicks off on Saturday 13th January, viewers will see two of the new games: The Ring and Collision.

In The Ring, Two contenders will enter The Ring attempting to hit the central G logo to score points. Standing in their way, however, are two mighty Gladiators who will be doing everything they can to stop them.

Points will be added to the final score, and the player with the most points will get a head start at the final Eliminator challenge.

As well as The Ring, viewers will also see Collision, which is a brand new game for 2024. During Collision, each contender will attempt to cross a precarious suspension bridge, taking balls from one side to the other to score points.

But there's a twist: as they're making their way across this bridge, four powerful Gladiators will be swinging in from either side in a bid to take the contender out.

We'll have to wait until later episodes for the third new game, known as The Edge.

In this game, contenders, 8m above the arena floor, will traverse a narrow network of beams as many times as possible to score points, without falling or being thrown off by the oncoming fearless Gladiator.

Speaking ahead of the launch, co-host Barney said he'd be up for taking on The Edge, explaining: "I don't really have a fear of heights, so I think The Edge would be one that I'd like.

"Imagine a game like British bulldog, but it’s suspended up in the air and if you fall you land into a net – that sounds like my cup of tea! I think I’d have fun with Hang Tough and I’d like to think I’d be good a Duel, unless someone like Giant is at the other end, I don’t think I’d win that, but with the others I might just have a chance!"

Gladiators airs on BBC One on Saturdays at 5:50pm.

