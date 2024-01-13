Naturally, we have an all new line-up of Gladiators who are looking to test their strength and speed to the limit, and nobody knows strength better than bodybuilder and Gladiator Bionic.

As the games kick off, here's everything you need to know about the man behind the muscle.

Read more:

Who is Bionic?

Bionic. BBC

From: Middlesborough

Height: 6ft 6in

Bicep: 48cm

Fact: Bionic can deadlift 300kg — the equivalent to 66 PS5 consoles.

Instagram: @matty___campbell

Bionic, real name Matty Campbell, is putting his body to the test after swapping body-building for a range of old and new challenges in the Gladiators arena.

As Gladiators challenges return, there are two Bionic is the most excited about: "I knew that I'd be good at Duel. It was Gauntlet that I wanted to master," he revealed. "Whilst I'm really big and quite intimidating, you also need to be quick and good foot placement is important playing Gauntlet."

Which game plays most to your strengths and where would you say you should be most feared as an opponent?

"Duel and Gauntlet. They require a lot of strength and power, but I think people will be surprised when they watch me on Collision. I'm more than just a big brute who will knock you off a podium....but I will do that too."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Gladiators starts on BBC One on Saturday 13th January at 5:50pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.