Amongst the new line-up of Gladiators is Athena, who wanted to become a Gladiators because she wants to be a role model for the next generation.

"Coming from a diverse minority background, I've always dreamt of having a platform to inspire the next generation," Athena said.

So, what else is there to know about the powerlifter? Read on for everything you need to know about Gladiators 2024 star Athena.

Who is Athena?

Athena. BBC

Age: 26

From: Warwickshire

Height: 5ft 4in

Bicep: 36cm

Fact: Athena can lift 175kg. That's the same as 1,875 tins of soup!

Instagram: @karenjeet_bains

Karenjeet Kaur Bains's Gladiator name is Athena, which is a nod to the Greek goddess of war and wisdom.

Bains is a powerlifter and chartered accountant and as a powerlifter, she became the first Sikh woman to represent Britain in the World and European Championships. She has also won three gold and two silver Commonwealth medals.

To impress you even more, Karenjeet is a five time All England powerlifting champion and five time British powerlifting champion. She also holds the Guinness World Record for most bodyweight squats in a minute.

When asked what audiences can expect from Athena, Karenjeet said: "She's very classy yet composed, quite stoic and carries herself in a regal manner. I like to outsmart the contenders and try to be one step ahead of them, but I'll give them props if they beat me to something, that’s only fair!"

How would you sum up the new series?

"Nostalgic is definitely a good word. Our outfits are in line with the original Gladiators, but with a modern twist – I felt like Wonder Woman in mine. I would say dramatic, especially the Eliminator, you will not be disappointed.

"You will be on the edge of your seats, it’s definitely an adrenaline rush. It's as enjoyable as ever and has dramatic moments. Even I had a few of those myself, which will make good TV."

Gladiators starts on BBC One on Saturday 13th January at 5:50pm.

