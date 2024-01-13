Describing his later ego, Zack George said Steel is "Mr Nice Guy". "He's always smiling and very friendly," he told the BBC ahead of his appearance on the show.

"But when the game starts, he's an absolute machine. If he loses then he’ll lose graciously and say 'well done' to the contenders, but he's not going to lose very easily."

Read on for everything you need to know about Steel, including which of his fellow Gladiators he would least like to go up against.

Who is Steel?

Steel. BBC

Age: 32

Height: 6ft

Bicep: 67cm

Fact: Steel can lift 220kg. That's the same as 3.5 washing machines!

Instagram: @zackgeorge

Zack 'Steel' George is a CrossFit athlete who has graced the cover of Men's Health magazine and was one named fittest in the UK in 2020.

According to CrossFit Games 2024, Steel is "one of the world's top CrossFit athletes".

Speaking about why he wanted to become a Gladiator, Zack explained that he had watched the original series and as a child he remembered thinking the original line-up looked like "superheroes".

"To even one day potentially look like them let alone actually become a Gladiator is like a dream come true," he said ahead of his appearance on the show.

"To have the opportunity to repay what the original series did for me to the kids and the people watching this new one is great."

Of your fellow Gladiators, who would you least like to go up against and why?

"I would least like to go against Nitro, he's just ridiculously fast and powerful. You're in for a tough ride with Nitro.

"If I had to pick one Gladiator to go up against in all the games, I think it would be Legend, just so I could beat him on everything."

Gladiators starts on BBC One on Saturday 13th January at 5:50pm.

