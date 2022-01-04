The Apprentice 2022 unveils full cast line-up for series 16

The contestants for the new series of The Apprentice have been revealed.

Advertisement

After two years off of the air, the BBC One show is back for series 16, which will see 16 new candidates hoping to impress Lord Alan Sugar and his boardroom aides with their business ideas.

Joining Lord Sugar in the boardroom will be Karren Brady, as well as former contestant Tim Campbell, who takes over from Claude Littner while he recuperates following surgery.

So, who are this year’s contestants? Here’s everything you need to know about the cast for The Apprentice 2022.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The Apprentice 2022 cast: Full line-up of series 16 candidates

Aaron Willis

BBC

Age: 38

Job: Flight Operations Instructor

From: Chorley, Lancashire

Having served in the RAF for 12 years as a Flight Operations Instructor, Aaron has now set out to start his own security business.

“My strongest point is that I can sell to anybody, and I think that’s the reason why my business will be a success – because people will buy from me,” he says.

Akeem Bundu-Kamara

BBC

Age: 29

Job: Strategy Manager for a financial firm

From: London

A self-confessed numbers guy, Akeem will be bringing his “calculated point of view” to the boardroom.

He says he’s ready to provide the facts and has the “ambition, the drive and the experience working with strategy” to stand him out from the crowd. Akshay Thakrar BBC Age: 28 Job: Owner of a digital marketing agency From: London Akshay believes sleeping is a “waste of time”, and that he was put on this earth to do one thing, and one thing only – make money! He also speaks seven languages, so can communicate with “everyone.” Alex Short BBC Age: 27 Job: Owner of a commercial cleaning company From: Hertford Despite leaving school after the first year of sixth form, and encountering a few hurdles along the way, Alex is now on the way to tripling his turnover at his cleaning company, which he sees as the “most impressive” thing he’s done in business, so far. Amy Anzel BBC Age: 48

Job: Owner of a beauty brand

From: London

Amy started her beauty business a little later in life, but has now found what she loves doing. That doesn’t make her an easy boss, though. “I can be nice when I need to be, but when I unfortunately have to be a bitch, I will,” she says.

Brittany Carter

BBC

Age: 25

Job: Hotel Front of House manager

From: Bristol

Describing herself as kind, sociable, and enthusiastic – people person Brittany is looking for Lord Sugar’s help launching her business idea for the first alcoholic protein drink.

She says: “My motto for life is ‘always look on the bright side, and be grateful for everything.’”

Conor Gilsenan

BBC

Age: 28

Job: Sales Executive

From: London

Hard working and “hyper-motivated by money”, former professional rugby player Conor describes himself as a “corporate panther” with a record for getting deals done. And he’s hoping to secure a new record of his own, as he thinks he’ll win the series.

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank

BBC

Age: 26

Job: Owner of a sustainability company

From: Surrey

Coming from a line of successful entrepreneurs, eco-conscious mathematics graduate Francesca is confident that she can win, stating: “I’ve never lost anything, I always win.”

Harry Mahmood

BBC

Age: 35

Job: Regional Operations Manager

From: West Midlands

Inspired by the kindness of his grandparents, Harry wants to help and support people.

He describes himself as the “Asian version of Lord Sugar”, and hopes they can work together to develop his bath bomb business, becoming the “bad boys of the bath bomb world”.

Harpreet Kaur

BBC

Age: 30

Job: Owner of a dessert parlour

From: West Yorkshire

Fearless and funny, Harpreet describes herself as a “born leader”. She plans to “level up” her successful, six-figure coffee and cakes business to become a leading brand in the UK.

Kathryn Louise Burn

BBC

Age: 29

Job: Owner of an online pyjama store

From: Swindon

After working a range of jobs, from a mortgage advisor to events manager, Kathryn now has ambitious plans for her online pyjama business and is confident that they will one day be “worn by everyone”.

Navid Sole

BBC

Age: 27

Job: Pharmacist

From: London

Qualified pharmacist and Nicki Minaj superfan, Navid aspires to create a successful pharmacy business with the help and expertise of Lord Sugar.

“Nothing intimidates me because I just feel like I’m a strong character, strong person, [with a] strong mindset,” he says.

Nick Showering

BBC

Age: 31

Job: Finance manager

From: London

Qualified accountant Nick hopes to make a name for himself in the drinks industry with his line of flavoured water, after working in the “shadow” of his family’s business.

Sophie Wilding

BBC

Age: 32

Job: Owner of a boutique cocktail bar

From: Cheltenham

Advertisement

Saleswoman-turned-businesswoman, Sophie describes herself as magical and enchanting, and has big renovation plans for her boutique cocktail bar.

She says: “Failure is not an option, winning is part of my DNA.”

Shama Amin BBC Age: 41 Job: Owner of a children’s day nursery From: Bradford

Shama is a 41-year-old mother of five, who is passionate about taking care of children and describes herself as loyal, determined and outspoken.

“Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there,” she says.

Stephanie Affleck BBC Age: 28 Job: Owner of an online children’s store From: Kent Confident, decisive and brutally honest, Stephanie is looking for funding and support to develop her designer childrenswear store.

“I’m an East London girl, and I’ve got that no-nonsense sort of work ethic. I’ve got grit, determination and I’m determined to be successful,” she says.