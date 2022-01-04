The Apprentice 2022 unveils full cast line-up for series 16
Meet this year's candidates for BBC One favourite The Apprentice as Lord Alan Sugar returns.
The contestants for the new series of The Apprentice have been revealed.
After two years off of the air, the BBC One show is back for series 16, which will see 16 new candidates hoping to impress Lord Alan Sugar and his boardroom aides with their business ideas.
Joining Lord Sugar in the boardroom will be Karren Brady, as well as former contestant Tim Campbell, who takes over from Claude Littner while he recuperates following surgery.
So, who are this year’s contestants? Here’s everything you need to know about the cast for The Apprentice 2022.
The Apprentice 2022 cast: Full line-up of series 16 candidates
Aaron Willis
Age: 38
Job: Flight Operations Instructor
From: Chorley, Lancashire
Having served in the RAF for 12 years as a Flight Operations Instructor, Aaron has now set out to start his own security business.
“My strongest point is that I can sell to anybody, and I think that’s the reason why my business will be a success – because people will buy from me,” he says.
Akeem Bundu-Kamara
Age: 29
Job: Strategy Manager for a financial firm
From: London
A self-confessed numbers guy, Akeem will be bringing his “calculated point of view” to the boardroom.
He says he’s ready to provide the facts and has the “ambition, the drive and the experience working with strategy” to stand him out from the crowd.
Akshay Thakrar
Age: 28
Job: Owner of a digital marketing agency
From: London
Akshay believes sleeping is a “waste of time”, and that he was put on this earth to do one thing, and one thing only – make money! He also speaks seven languages, so can communicate with “everyone.”
Alex Short
Age: 27
Job: Owner of a commercial cleaning company
From: Hertford
Despite leaving school after the first year of sixth form, and encountering a few hurdles along the way, Alex is now on the way to tripling his turnover at his cleaning company, which he sees as the “most impressive” thing he’s done in business, so far.
Amy Anzel
Age: 48
Job: Owner of a beauty brand
From: London
Amy started her beauty business a little later in life, but has now found what she loves doing. That doesn’t make her an easy boss, though. “I can be nice when I need to be, but when I unfortunately have to be a bitch, I will,” she says.
Brittany Carter
Age: 25
Job: Hotel Front of House manager
From: Bristol
Describing herself as kind, sociable, and enthusiastic – people person Brittany is looking for Lord Sugar’s help launching her business idea for the first alcoholic protein drink.
She says: “My motto for life is ‘always look on the bright side, and be grateful for everything.’”
Conor Gilsenan
Age: 28
Job: Sales Executive
From: London
Hard working and “hyper-motivated by money”, former professional rugby player Conor describes himself as a “corporate panther” with a record for getting deals done. And he’s hoping to secure a new record of his own, as he thinks he’ll win the series.
Francesca Kennedy Wallbank
Age: 26
Job: Owner of a sustainability company
From: Surrey
Coming from a line of successful entrepreneurs, eco-conscious mathematics graduate Francesca is confident that she can win, stating: “I’ve never lost anything, I always win.”
Harry Mahmood
Age: 35
Job: Regional Operations Manager
From: West Midlands
Inspired by the kindness of his grandparents, Harry wants to help and support people.
He describes himself as the “Asian version of Lord Sugar”, and hopes they can work together to develop his bath bomb business, becoming the “bad boys of the bath bomb world”.
Harpreet Kaur
Age: 30
Job: Owner of a dessert parlour
From: West Yorkshire
Fearless and funny, Harpreet describes herself as a “born leader”. She plans to “level up” her successful, six-figure coffee and cakes business to become a leading brand in the UK.
Kathryn Louise Burn
Age: 29
Job: Owner of an online pyjama store
From: Swindon
After working a range of jobs, from a mortgage advisor to events manager, Kathryn now has ambitious plans for her online pyjama business and is confident that they will one day be “worn by everyone”.
Navid Sole
Age: 27
Job: Pharmacist
From: London
Qualified pharmacist and Nicki Minaj superfan, Navid aspires to create a successful pharmacy business with the help and expertise of Lord Sugar.
“Nothing intimidates me because I just feel like I’m a strong character, strong person, [with a] strong mindset,” he says.
Nick Showering
Age: 31
Job: Finance manager
From: London
Qualified accountant Nick hopes to make a name for himself in the drinks industry with his line of flavoured water, after working in the “shadow” of his family’s business.
Sophie Wilding
Age: 32
Job: Owner of a boutique cocktail bar
From: Cheltenham
Saleswoman-turned-businesswoman, Sophie describes herself as magical and enchanting, and has big renovation plans for her boutique cocktail bar.
Shama Amin
Age: 41
Job: Owner of a children’s day nursery
From: Bradford
Stephanie Affleck
Age: 28
Job: Owner of an online children’s store
From: Kent
Confident, decisive and brutally honest, Stephanie is looking for funding and support to develop her designer childrenswear store.