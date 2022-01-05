Meet Conor Gilsenan – The Apprentice 2022 contestant and former rugby pro

After more than two years off our screens, Lord Alan Sugar is finally returning for a brand new series of The Apprentice this week.

Once again, the businessman will put a selection of contestants through an extremely gruelling job interview, as they compete in a range of tasks and challenges that aim to prove they are worthy of his £250,000 investment.

One of the hopefuls who will be eager to avoid being fired is Conor Gilsenan – a Sales Executive from London who has described himself as “the corporate panther in the boardroom”.

As he prepares to make his Apprentice debut, read on for everything you need to know Conor.

Who is Conor Gilsenan?

Age: 28

Job: Sales Executive

From: Westmeath, Ireland

Instagram: @Guillotine_92

Sports fans might recognise Irishman Conor from his previous career – he spent several years as a professional rugby player, regularly turning out for Premiership club London Irish before retiring due to injury in 2020.

He now works as a Sales Executive in London and describes himself as a “corporate panther” who is “hyper-motivated by money” and has a passion for getting deals done. According to the BBC, his business idea involves a range of “quirky” food and beverage vendors for large-scale events.

What has Conor Gilsenan said about joining The Apprentice?

Conor hasn’t posted publicly about joining the show just yet – but he told the BBC: “I’m going to be the corporate panther in the boardroom. I’m going to get it done, and I’m going to be Lord Sugar’s perfect business partner.”

What was Conor Gilsenan’s injury?

In 2020, Conor was forced to retire from rugby at the age of 27 after six seasons with London Irish due to medical reasons, after ongoing struggles with injury.

“It is with a heavy heart that I’m wrapping up my career in rugby and my time with London Irish, a club that quickly became my adopted home over the past six years,” he said at the time.

“I have played with some incredible players, built relationships with extraordinary people and represented a special club with great supporters.

“Thanks to everyone who played a part in my time at Irish, fond memories I will take with me for a lifetime. The future is bright for the club with the move back to London on the horizon.”

When does The Apprentice start?

Series 16 of The Apprentice – the first since 2019 – gets underway on Thursday 6th January at 9pm, airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

16 candidates will be faced with assorted challenges, with Lord Sugar relying on help from his assistants Karen Brady and Tim Campbell – the latter of whom is taking over from Claude Lintner for this series.

The Apprentice series 16 will begin on 6th January 2022. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.