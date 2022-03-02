The hit BBC One show continues this week, with the remaining Apprentice 2022 candidates returning to Lord Alan Sugar's boardroom for another challenge.

It wouldn't be Thursday without a new episode of The Apprentice.

This week, the teams will be tasked with selling products live on one of the country’s leading TV shopping channels. As usual, the team who makes the biggest overall profit will bag a lavish prize, while the losing team will be forced to face the music in the boardroom with Lord Sugar.

Last week, Nick Showering become the latest candidate to be fired from Lord Alan Sugar's boardroom.

After a racing-themed corporate away day at Silverstone, the millionaire businessman criticised Nick's poor negotiation skills before giving him the boot.

"For eight weeks I’ve been waiting for you to get off the starting line, but regretfully the chequered flag has been waved, and so, it is with regret Nick... you're fired," he said.

Showering has since revealed he "had the worst haircut ever" before filming.

The remaining contestants will be hoping to impress Sugar, and his trusted advisors, Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, who is filling in for Claude Littner, and bag a £250,000 investment for their business in the remaining episodes.

So, as the season continues, here's everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2022, including what time it's on tonight, which contestants are left in the line-up, and what task the contestants will be taking on this week.

What time is The Apprentice 2022 on?

Karren Brady in The Apprentice BBC

The Apprentice is on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tomorrow (Thursday 3rd March 2022) at 9pm.

The ninth episode will see the contestants taking on more challenges.

At the end of the episode, at least one of the candidates will be fired from the boardroom – but who will it be?

Season 16 started on the channel and streaming service on Thursday 6th January 2022 at 9pm.

Episodes air weekly on Thursday nights, until the final, where one of the candidates will be crowned this year's winner.

The new season comes after the show was put on hold for two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it sounds like that will be the last of the breaks for now, as Lord Sugar revealed has no plans to quit The Apprentice.

Speaking to press, including RadioTimes.com, the entrepreneur shared his hopes to get the show to season 20, and then some.

He said: "First of all, I publicly stated that I really wanted to make it to 20 years. So this one is 16 and I’ve got four more to do to achieve that goal."

He added: "I’m not going nowhere, and the programme’s going nowhere. Please enjoy this current season, which I’m sure you will, but I can assure you there’s going to be a lot more. While I’ve got health and strength in my body, I will carry on!”

Alan Sugar previously hinted there'd be two seasons of The Apprentice in 2021, which of course hasn't happened. Speaking to the MailOnline, one of the options Sugar said the broadcaster was considering was having "two series air in one year", so it could happen in 2022.

Who are The Apprentice 2022 contestants?

The Apprentice 2022 cast line-up BBC

The Apprentice candidates have now been revealed, and 16 candidates will be showing off their business skills this winter.

You can see a full list below:

Who won The Apprentice in 2019?

BBC

Artisan baker Carina Lepore was crowned the winner of The Apprentice 2019.

Speaking to afterwards, Carina said: “I’m so excited, I can't wait to start building the empire. There’s going to be new shops in 2020. Hopefully get Dough’s Bakehouse in other locations."

Who are the advisors to Lord Sugar?

Claude Littner will be taking a one-series break from the new series as he recovers from an operation. Tim Campbell (MBE) will be covering for Littner as one of Lord Sugar's boardroom aides alongside Karren Brady. Campbell won the first series of The Apprentice in 2005, founded charity the Bright Ideas Trust which helps young people to set up their own businesses, received an MBE in 2012, and now runs his own digital marketing agency.

Littner has appeared on every series of The Apprentice and first featured solely in the interview stages before becoming an aide to Sugar in 2015. He replaced Nick Hewer.

Littner said in a statement: "I’m hugely grateful to all the surgeons and nursing staff at St Mary's Hospital for their incredible care and getting me on the road to recovery. Whilst I’m disappointed that I won’t be out and about covering the tasks or in the boardroom for this upcoming series, I’ll most definitely be glued to the action from my sofa.”

BBC

Lord Sugar added: "Claude has been part of the series since the beginning and is leaving an important boardroom chair to temporarily fill. I’ve been speaking to him regularly about his recovery, and of course hope we see him back in the boardroom very soon. In the meantime, my former winner Tim Campbell will step into Claude’s seat and be my eyes and ears as the candidates face a tough set of business challenges in the upcoming series."

Meanwhile, Brady joined the show in 2009, after appearing as a celebrity contestant on Comic Relief Does The Apprentice, which she won in 2007. She is vice-chairman of West Ham United and former managing director of Birmingham City. In 2014 she was made a life peer by the Prime Minister and received a CBE from the Queen for her services to business, entrepreneurship and women in business.

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice?

Unfortunately, applications are now closed for the show – however, this may well change soon if they decide to do two series in 2022.

You can keep an eye on the application page.

What is the prize for winning The Apprentice?

As in previous years, the show's winning contestant will bag a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar.

Not only will the winner receive a huge cash injection for their business, Lord Sugar will also be on hand to guide them along the way and make their business into a real-life success!

The Apprentice is on Thursdays on BBC One.