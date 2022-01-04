Meet Shama Amin: The Apprentice 2022 contestant
Meet the nursery owner.
The lucky 16 taking part in The Apprentice season 16 have been revealed, and one of those hoping to get Lord Alan Sugar’s investments is Shama Amin.
The Children’s Day Nursery owner is one of The Apprentice contestants about to go on a journey of a lifetime with her fellow candidates.
But who is Shama? Read on for all you need to know.
Who is Shama Amin?
Age: 41
Job: Owner of a Children’s Day Nursery
From: Bradford
Shama is a mother of five children, and if that isn’t enough, also runs a Children’s Day Nursery.
She is passionate about taking care of children, and if she described herself, she’d say she is “loyal, determined and outspoken” – arguably everything you need for The Apprentice!
Ambitious Shama hopes to prove her skills to Lord Sugar, and thinks she has all it takes to be “one of the best [and most] successful businesswomen in the early years sector”.
What has Shama said about joining The Apprentice?
Shama hopes to inspire during her time on The Apprentice, saying before the series started: “Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there.”
When does The Apprentice start?
The Apprentice season 16 starts Thursday 6th January at 9pm on BBC One.
Lord Sugar will be back with long-standing aide Karren Brady and newcomer Tim Campbell.