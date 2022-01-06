Meet Harry Mahmood – The Apprentice 2022 contestant and bath bomb businessman

This January, 16 candidates will enter Lord Sugar’s boardroom, as The Apprentice returns for series 16.

It comes after the show took a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic, and wasting no time this year is Harry Mahmood – who is one of The Apprentice 2022 cast members.

Harry is hoping to secure Sugar’s £250,000 investment in order to work on his bath bomb business.

But, does he have what it takes to win over Sugar and his trusted advisors, Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell?

Or will his ideas bomb just like his bath bombs?

Here’s everything you need to know about Harry Mahmood.

Who is Harry Mahmood?

Age: 35

Job: Regional Operations Manager

From: West Midlands

Instagram: @harry_mahmoodofficial

Harry describes himself as the “Asian version of Lord Sugar”, and hopes they can work together to develop his bath bomb business, becoming the “bad boys of the bath bomb world”.

Inspired by the kindness of his grandparents, Harry Mahmood wants to help and support people.

“Everything I’ve looked into achieving, I’ve achieved. I’ve literally done everything I’ve put my mind to,” he says.

What has Harry said about joining The Apprentice?

Harry shared the news of his new signing in an Instagram post, followed by the caption: “He’s a grafter that’s who he is. Respect to all small business owners and everyone going solo. Never give up. This is your year to shine.”

When does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 6th January at 9pm.

It will see all the cast members in the boardroom for the first time, as they get ready to take on their first challenge.

At the end of the first episode, one contestant will be sent home and the rest of the contestants will move on to the second challenge.

The Apprentice series 16 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, 6th January 2022.