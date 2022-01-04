Meet Aaron Willis – The Apprentice 2022 contestant

It’s been two years since we saw Lord Alan Sugar fire someone on The Apprentice, but viewers won’t have to wait long to see the business mogul back on their screens.

And of course, he’ll welcome a fresh batch of The Apprentice contestants, including Aaron Willis. The Chorley local will be keen to impress Lord Sugar and his aides to bag the £250,000 business investment prize.

But does he have what it takes? Here’s what we know about Aaron so far.

Who is Aaron Willis?

Age: 38

Job: Flight Operations Instructor

From: Chorley, Lancashire

Aaron served in the RAF for 12 years, with his tenure as a Flight Operations Instructor giving him the chance to travel the world.

As well as his time in the RAF, Aaron is a bit of a jack of all trades, having worked as a milkman, horseman and a butcher. Now he’s ready to start his own security business, and “can’t let anyone stand in his way”.

What has Aaron said about joining The Apprentice?

When asked about joining The Apprentice cast, Aaron revealed what his strength is, and how he plans to use it.

“My strongest point is that I can sell to anybody,” he explained, “and I think that’s the reason why my business will be a success – because people will buy from me.”

When does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice begins airing on BBC One on Thursday 6th January 2022 at 9pm.

This time around, Sugar’s trusty aide Claude Littner will not be taking part as he recovers from surgery. Joining him and Baroness Karren Brady will be Apprentice champion Tim Campbell in a first for the show.

Luckily we don’t have long to wait before we find what he throws at this year’s line-up.

The Apprentice series 16 will begin on 6th January 2022 on BBC One at 9pm.