Meet Francesca Kennedy Wallbank – The Apprentice 2022 contestant

Who is Francesca Kennedy Wallbank?

Age: 26

Job: Owner of a Sustainability Company

From: Surrey

Instagram: @cheski.kw

Francesa is an eco-conscious maths graduate who is eager to win the competition to help fund her latest business idea – which provides a carbon footprint for businesses using an equation that she created.

Francesca is a direct descendant of William Wordsworth and comes from a long line of successful entrepreneurs – while she claims she’s not used to being second best, saying: “I’ve never lost anything, I always win.”

What has Francesca said about joining The Apprentice?

Francesca revealed that she had joined the show in an Instagram post, announcing the news to her followers by saying: “So excited to finally share the news with you all! I will be in this year’s @apprenticeuk. Watch me from Thursday at 9pm on @bbcone. I’ll be competing for investment in my business The Carbon Footprint Co from @lord_sugar.”

Meanwhile, speaking to the BBC about her strengths, she said: “There are two types of people in the world: people that say they are going to do things and people that actually do them. And I’m a doer.”

When does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice finally returns to BBC One on Thursday 6th January 2022 at 9pm, with the opener also available on BBC iPlayer.

Lord Sugar will be without his trusty aide Claude Littner this year as he recovers from surgery, with former Apprentice champion Tim Campbell taking Littner’s place alongside Baroness Karren Brady for this series.