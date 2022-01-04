Meet Akeem Bundu-Kamara: The Apprentice 2022 contestant

After a two-year absence from our screens, The Apprentice is making a comeback. Lord Alan Sugar is back, with a brand new The Apprentice 2022 line-up in tow.

The contestants will once again be competing for a chance to win a £250,000 investment in their business as well as mentoring by Lord Sugar himself.

But who will be crowned the winner?

Well, it looks like Akeem Bundu-Kamara has a strong chance. Here’s everything you need to know about strategy manager ahead of the season 16’s release.

Who is Akeem Bundu-Kamara?

Age: 29

Job: Strategy manager for a financial firm

From: London

Instagram: @akeembk

A self-described people person, strategy manager Akeem loves “being around others”. Hopefully that includes his fellow contestants!

As well has his job as a strategy manager, Akeem is the founder of sustainable sportswear brand Lockr Space, which he created to offer “a space where any sportswear brand can have their own unique Lockr to showcase their products.” With over 1,000 followers on Instagram, it looks like Akeem is already a strong contender for this year’s cash prize.

What has Akeem Bundu-Kamara said about joining The Apprentice?

Speaking of joining The Apprentice 2022 line-up, Akeem said he has the “ambition, the drive and the experience working with strategy,” plus he’s already on the “pathway to making it”. He added: “My growing up has made me who I am. I’m able to converse with everyone, but also able to show that financial, business side to myself.”

When does The Apprentice start?

The 16th series of The Apprentice will begin this Thursday (6th January), so we don’t have long to wait for Lord Sugar’s antics.

This time around, he will be joined by aides Baroness Karren Brady and Apprentice champion Tim Campbell, who’s taking over from Claude Littner while he recovers from surgery.

“I’m excited to be looking after Claude’s boardroom chair while he recuperates and look forward to seeing what the candidates come up with on this year’s tasks,” he said. And we’re excited to see what he has in store for Akeem and his fellow contestants.

The Apprentice series 16 will begin on 6th January 2022 on BBC One at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.