Meet Brittany Carter – The Apprentice 2022 contestant

After two years away from our screens, The Apprentice is set to make a triumphant return this week.

The sixteenth series welcomes back Lord Alan Sugar, who’ll be scrutinising the brand new The Apprentice 2022 cast to see who has what it takes to make it in the business world – and who will be fired if they’re found unworthy.

One contestant who is hoping to impress Lord Sugar is Brittany Carter, whose business venture would see the launch of the first high-protein alcoholic drink. Read on to find out more.

Who is Brittany Carter?

Age: 25

Job: Hotel front of house manager

From: Bristol

Instagram: @brittcarterr

Brittany is an entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast and hotelier hailing from Bristol. As well as a day job as a hotel front of house manager, Brittany also launched Maintain the Gain, a protein company that is hoping to launch the first high-protein alcoholic drink.

Brittany will be hoping the premise impresses Lord Sugar to be in with a chance to win his investment at the end of this series.

What has Brittany Carter said about joining The Apprentice?

Brittany describes herself as “kind, sociable, and enthusiastic” and is already confident she’ll make it to the final. “My motto for life is always look on the bright side, and be grateful for everything,” she said.

When does The Apprentice start?

Lord Alan Sugar, Baroness Karren Brady and former contestant Tim Campbell, who is replacing Claude Littner while he recovers from surgery, will return to BBC One on Thursday 6th January 2022.

As well as Brittany’s protein endeavour, the series will feature the likes of up-and-coming sportswear mogul Akeem Bundu-Kamara and beauty brand owner Amy Anzel.

The Apprentice series 16 will begin on 6th January 2022 on BBC One at 9pm.