Meet Sophie Wilding: The Apprentice 2022 contestant
Meet the cocktail bar owner.
Published:
It’s time to prepare for some awkward boardroom confrontations as The Apprentice returns to the BBC for season 16.
One of The Apprentice contestants hoping to impress Lord Alan Sugar is Sophie Wilding, from Cheltenham.
But who is the cocktail bar owner? Get to know Sophie Wilding below.
Who is Sophie Wilding?
Age: 32
Job: Cocktail bar owner
From: Cheltenham
Sophie describes herself as “magical and enchanting”, which could be a first for The Apprentice.
She has witch school qualifications and thinks her positive attitude will see off her competition.
Sophie is hoping to get Lord Sugar’s investment to pump some money into her boutique cocktail business which she is planning to renovate.
What has Sophie said about joining The Apprentice?
Confident and ambitious Sophie thinks her winning attitude can take her all the way on The Apprentice 2022.
“Failure is not an option,” she said. “Winning is part of my DNA.”
With that attitude, will Sophie go far in the competition?
When does The Apprentice start?
The Apprentice returns to the BBC for a new series on January 6th at 9pm on BBC One. The series had been on a break due to COVID restrictions.
Lord Sugar is back with long-term aide Karren Brady and newcomer Tim Campbell.
There are 16 contestants all vying for Lord Sugar’s investment, each with unique business proposals and skills.