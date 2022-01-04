Meet Amy Anzel – The Apprentice 2022 contestant

It’s been two years, but The Apprentice finally returns to our screens this week.

This time around, Lord Sugar will be joined by former champion Tim Campbell, who takes over from Claude Littner as Lord Sugar’s aide alongside Baroness Karren Brady.

There are some strong contenders in the recently announced The Apprentice 2022 line-up, including Amy Anzel. But does she have what it takes to secure the £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar? Here’s everything we know about the beauty brand owner so far.

Who is Amy Anzel?

Age: 48

Job: Beauty brand owner and QVC UK presenter

From: London

Instagram: @amy_anzel

New York native Amy started her beauty business a little later in life following a career in sales, showbiz and jingles. Despite not finding her passion straight away, her brand Hollywood Browzer already has almost 50k followers on Instagram.

As well as her growing business, Amy is also a presenter for shopping channel QVC UK.

What has Amy Anzel said about joining The Apprentice?

Speaking of joining The Apprentice 2022 line-up, Amy said: “I can be nice when I need to be, but when I unfortunately have to be a bitch, I will.” She also described herself as “determined, persistent and a tough boss”, so the others better watch out.

When does The Apprentice start?

It’s not long now before the 16th series of the reality show airs. Lord Alan Sugar et al will be back on our screens as early as Thursday 6th January 2022, when The Apprentice will premiere on BBC One and we’ll get to see Amy and her fellow contestants take on their first challenge.

The Apprentice series 16 will begin on 6th January 2022 on BBC One at 9pm.