Meet Harpreet Kaur: The Apprentice 2022 contestant and dessert parlour owner

Series 16 of The Apprentice is just around the corner, which means it won’t be long before see The Apprentice 2022 cast in action.

One of the contestants in this year’s line-up, who is already getting a lot of attention, is dessert parlour owner, Harpreet Kaur.

The 30-year-old entrepreneur isn’t in the business of “making friends” and is hoping to wow Lord Sugar and secure his £250,000 investment to expand her dessert shop.

As she steps up to the plate, here’s everything you need to know about Harpreet, including what she had to say about joining the show, and where you can follow her on social media.

Who is Harpreet Kaur?

Age: 30

Job: Owner of a dessert parlour

From: West Yorkshire

Instagram: @harpsi_kaur

Harpreet is a business woman from West Yorkshire. She currently owns a six-figure coffee and cake business, which she hopes to “level up” with Lord Sugar’s investment.

Describing herself as fearless and funny, Harpreet believes she is a born leader.

Motivated by her need to be the best version of herself, she isn’t here to make friends and is ready to be Lord Sugar’s next business partner.

What has Harpreet said about joining The Apprentice?

BBC

It’s all about the money for Harpreet, who says: “I’m definitely not in business to make friends. I’m here to make money, and I’m pretty sure Lord Sugar isn’t looking for a new mate.”

The contestant shared the announcement on her Instagram, alongside the caption: “SO excited to share with you all my little secret ???? The @apprenticeuk is back with a BANG???? You can catch me on my favourite TV show on @bbcone from this Thursday at 9pm! ???? Watch me battle it out in the boardroom as one of 16 candidates ???? I’ll be competing for an investment from @lord_sugar himself for my yummy business @barnisworld ???? Who’s gonna be watching the first episode with me? ????”



Don't miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox.

When does The Apprentice start?

After two years off air, The Apprentice is back for series 16 on BBC One on Thursday, 6th January at 9pm.

It will see Lord Sugar back in the boardroom as he looks for his latest business partner. He’ll be joined by Baroness Karren Brady and former winner Tim Campbell, who takes over from Claude Littner.

And there’s plenty more The Apprentice, with Lord Sugar revealing he has no plans to quit.

The Apprentice series 16 will begin on BBC One on Thursday, 6th January 2022 at 9pm.