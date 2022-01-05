Meet Alex Short – The Apprentice 2022 contestant and business owner

This January, 16 candidates will enter Lord Alan Sugar’s boardroom, as The Apprentice returns for series 16.

Advertisement

One of The Apprentice 2022 cast members is Alex Short – a commercial cleaning company owner from Hertford.

The 27-year-old is hoping to win over Lord Sugar and his panel of advisors – including Baroness Karren Brady and former winner Tim Campbell – and secure a £250,000 investment for his business.

As he makes his Apprentice debut, here’s everything you need to know about Alex, including what he had to say about joining the BBC One show.

Who is Alex Short?

Age: 27

Job: Owner of a commercial cleaning company

From: Hertford

Instagram: @alexshort__

Alex left school after his first year of sixth form, and encountered a few hurdles along the way. However, the commercial cleaning company owner is now on his way to tripling his turnover at his business. He sees this as the “most impressive” thing he’s done in his career so far, but he’s not about to stop there, with big goals for his commercial cleaning business.

“I would compare myself to a Ferrari – shiny on the outside but under the bonnet there is a lot of fire, and I’m coming for you,” he says.

What has Alex said about joining The Apprentice?

Alex shared the news of his role on the series in an Instagram post.

Alongside a promo pic from the show, he wrote: “Secrets out ???? I’m excited to announce I will be on this years series of @apprenticeuk !!! Tune in every Thursday at 9pm on BBC1! ????????”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When does The Apprentice start?

The new series starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 6th January at 9pm. It will see all 16 candidates taking on their very first challenge of the series.

New advisor Tim Campbell will also make his debut, and Tim has revealed he’s nervous about replacing Claude Littner.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, the entrepreneur said: “I have a way of channelling the nerves, which is all about – listen, we could be anywhere and the fact is, if my heart’s beating really fast, that means I’m alive.

“So going into that scenario, where [Lord Sugar] calls you in and he says [you’re the] new person taking over from Claude, you are nervous because you don’t want to let him down.”

Advertisement

The Apprentice series 16 will begin on 6th January 2022. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.