Meet Nick Showering – The Apprentice 2022 contestant and finance manager

A brand new batch of candidates will enter Lord Sugar’s boardroom this month when The Apprentice returns for series 16.

One of those people is Nick Showering, who plans to “kill them with kindness” and secure Sugar’s £250,000 investment.

Nick will be up against the 15 other The Apprentice 2022 cast members.

But, will he be able to pip them at the post, and win over Sugar and his advisors, Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, who stands in for Claude Littner?

Here’s everything you need to know about Nick Showering – including what he had to say about joining the BBC One show.

Who is Nick Showering?

Age: 31

Job: Finance manager

From: London

Instagram: @nick.showering

Nick is a qualified accountant from London, who after working in the “shadow” of his family’s business for years, hopes to make a name for himself in the drinks industry with his line of flavoured water.

What has Nick said about joining The Apprentice?

Describing himself as people person who is lots of fun, Nick’s plan to beat the competition is to “kill them with kindness”.

He says: “In business I’m a bit of a force to be reckoned with. I know what I’m talking about, I know how things work, and I’m extremely experienced. So, I’m a bit of an animal in the boardroom.”

When does The Apprentice start?

The new series of The Apprentice starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 6th January at 9pm. Episodes will then air weekly on Thursday nights, with at least one contestant leaving at the end of each episode.

Series 16 comes after the show was put on hold for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it sounds like the show is here to stay, with Lord Alan Sugar revealing he has no plans to leave The Apprentice.

“I’m not going nowhere, and the programme’s going nowhere. Please enjoy this current series, which I’m sure you will, but I can assure you there’s going to be a lot more. While I’ve got health and strength in my body, I will carry on!” he told press including RadioTimes.com.

The Apprentice series 16 will begin on 6th January 2022.