Meet Kathryn Louise Burn – The Apprentice 2022 contestant and online store owner

Following a two-year break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, The Apprentice is back with 16 new candidates eager to get into the boardroom and secure a £250,000 investment from Lord Sugar.

One of those people is Kathryn Louise Burn – a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Swindon.

But, does she have what it takes to become Lord Sugar’s next business partner?

Here’s everything you need to know about Kathryn, as she joins The Apprentice 2022 cast.

Who is Kathryn Louise Burn?

Age: 29

Job: Owner of an online pyjama store

From: Swindon

Instagram: @kaggzlouise

Kathryn is a business owner from Swindon, who owns her own online pyjama store. After working a range of jobs, from a mortgage advisor to events manager, Kathryn decided to set up her store online, and she now has ambitious plans to take it further, with the hopes that her nightwear will now be “worn by everyone.”

What has Kathryn said about joining The Apprentice?

Describing herself as ambitious, kind, and often “savage”, Kathryn says she’s there to win, not to make friends.

“My dreams in my head are absolutely huge, and I believe I can achieve them,” she adds.

The candidate shared the news of her signing on Instagram, saying: “Secret’s out! ???? I am so excited to announce that I’m a candidate on this years @apprenticeuk !! Let’s see if I can battle it out against 15 other candidates to win @lord_sugar investment of £250,000 for @myeverydaypyjamas ????????”

When does The Apprentice start?

Series 16 of The Apprentice begins on Thursday 6th January at 9pm. Episodes will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It will see all 16 candidates in the boardroom as they try to wow Lord Sugar and his advisors, including Baroness Karren Brady and former winner Tim Campbell, who will replace Claude Litnner for the new series.

Speaking about his new role, Tim revealed he’s “nervous” to replace Claude Litter, although he has a way of “channeling the nerves”.

He said: “Listen, we could be anywhere and the fact is, if my heart’s beating really fast, that means I’m alive. So going into that scenario, where [Lord Sugar] calls you in and he says [you’re the] new person taking over from Claude, you are nervous because you don’t want to let him down.”

The Apprentice series 16 will begin on 6th January 2022.