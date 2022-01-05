Meet Navid Sole – The Apprentice 2022 contestant and pharmacist

After two years off air, The Apprentice is back as Lord Sugar looks for his next business partner, who’ll receive a very sizeable investment worth £250,000.

Taking on the challenge for what will be the show’s 16th series is Navid Sole, who isn’t afraid of anything!

He’ll have to compete against the 15 other The Apprentice 2022 cast members.

So, does he have what it takes?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Navid Sole?

Age: 27

Job: Pharmacist

From: London

Instagram:

Navid Sole is a 27-year-old pharmacist from London.

He aspires to create a successful pharmacy business with the help and expertise of Lord Sugar, and wants to stay true to himself throughout the process, so you might catch him singing along to some Nicki Minaj tunes, seeing as he’s a superfan!

What has Navid said about joining The Apprentice?

Navid can’t wait to get into the boardroom, saying: “Nothing intimidates me because I just feel like I’m a strong character, strong person, strong mindset.”

He shared the news on his Instagram account, writing: “After a long time of keeping this a secret, I can say I am one of the candidates for this years series of the BBC @apprenticeuk , ???????????????? Make sure to tune in to BBC one this Thursday at 9pm.. this is one for the books ???? purrrr…… ????”

And Navid appears to have one vote of confidence already, from his idol Nicki Minaj, who actually liked the post. Looks like a win already for us!

When does The Apprentice start?

Series 16 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday, 6th January at 9pm.

Speaking about the new series, Lord Sugar said: “You can look forward to a few fireworks from me and some wonderful contributions from Karren and Tim.”

Alan Sugar also revealed he has no plans to quit The Apprentice, saying: “I’m not going nowhere, and the programme’s going nowhere. Please enjoy this current series, which I’m sure you will, but I can assure you there’s going to be a lot more. While I’ve got health and strength in my body, I will carry on!”

