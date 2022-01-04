Meet Stephanie Affleck: The Apprentice 2022 contestant

The return of The Apprentice is upon us and we now know the identities of the 16 candidates ready and waiting to face Lord Alan Sugar in the boardroom.

One of The Apprentice contestants ready and waiting to snap up Lord Sugar’s investment is Stephanie Affleck, a children’s store owner from Kent.

Read on for all you need to know about hopeful Stephanie.

Who is Stephanie Affleck?

Age: 28

Job: Owner of an Online Children’s Store

From: Kent

Instagram: @stephanieaffleck_

“Confident, decisive and brutally honest” Stephanie will be vying for Lord Sugar’s investment in The Apprentice season 16.

Sharing her casting news on Instagram, Stephanie said: “So excited to be able to FINALLY announce I will be on the next series of @apprenticeuk. This has been a long time in the making for myself and may explain to some why I have been quiet both personally and business wise the past year but 2022 is about to get very exciting and I will be re-launching @little.fashion.hse mid January!”

She’s looking for some funding and support to take her designer childrenswear store, Little Fashion House, to the next level, and she thinks she could make a difference in the world of fashion with Lord Sugar.

Little Fashion House sells pre-loved vintage designer children’s clothes. The website is currently closed.

What has Stephanie said about joining The Apprentice?

Confident Stephanie comes from a similar background to Lord Sugar – you can bet Lord Alan will be fond of her.

“I’m an East London girl and I’ve got that no-nonsense sort of work ethic. I’ve got grit, determination and I’m determined to be successful.”

When does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice is back on screens from Thursday 6th January 2022 at 9pm on BBC One.

Lord Sugar will be back with Karren Brady and newcomer Tim Campbell to judge this year’s contestants.

The Apprentice starts Thursday 6th January at 9pm on BBC One.