As usual, the team who made the biggest overall profit were rewarded with a lavish prize, while the losing team were forced to face the music in the boardroom and admit defeat for at least one candidate.

Things continued to heat up this week on The Apprentice, as Lord Sugar tasked the Apprentice 2022 candidates with staging a racing-themed corporate away day at Silverstone.

Following a discussion with his trusted advisors - Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, who is filling in for Claude Littner - Lord Sugar revealed the candidate who would be going home.

Now, just seven candidates remain in The Apprentice 2022 for next week's TV shopping channel challenge. But more importantly, who was given the boot in Week Eight? Read on to find out which contestants have been fired so far on season 16.

Who got fired and left The Apprentice 2022?

Week Eight - Nick Showering

Nick Showering

Nick Showering was the latest candidate to be fired from Lord Alan Sugar's boardroom.

Nick, 31, is a qualified accountant from London. After working in the "shadow" of his family’s business for years, Nick hoped to make a name for himself in the drinks industry with his line of flavoured water.

"In business I’m a bit of a force to be reckoned with. I know what I’m talking about, I know how things work, and I’m extremely experienced. So, I’m a bit of an animal in the boardroom," he said.

Lord Sugar criticised Nick's poor negotiation skills before giving him the boot.

"For eight weeks I’ve been waiting for you to get off the starting line, but regretfully the chequered flag has been waved, and so, it is with regret Nick... you're fired," he said.

The eliminated star has since revealed he "had the worst haircut ever" before filming.

Week Seven - Sophie Wilding

Sophie Wilding

Cocktail bar owner Sophie Wilding was the seventh candidate to be fired from Lord Sugar's boardroom. During this week's pod challenge, the 32-year-old decided to step up as project manager as she owns her own bar in Cheltenham and designed the interior for it. However, the buyers weren't keen on the limited design of her 'party pod' and her other team members agreed that she wasn't very clear when it came to communicating with them. In the end, Sugar decided it was the end of her journey, saying her idea wasn't as good as she thought it was.

Speaking to press, including RadioTimes.com upon her exit, Wilding said: " I was so disappointed to see that certain team members didn't understand the vision and left it to the last stage to highlight that for me."

Week Six - Amy Anzel

Amy Anzel

Beauty brand owner Amy Anzel became the sixth candidate to be fired on The Apprentice.

Anzel was hoping to secure investment to grow her beauty business. She started it a little later in life, but now knows what she loves doing, after previously working in sales, showbiz and jingles, with the 48-year-old lending her voice to some popular TV commercials.

Week Five - Francesca Kennedy Wallbank

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank

Francesca Kennedy Wallbank became the latest candidate to be fired from Lord Sugar's boardroom, following a spelling mistake during the week's computer game challenge.

Following her exit, the 26-year-old said: "I honestly loved every single task and I put my absolute all into everything. You can ask everyone in the house; I was the one going to bed at 7pm, ironing all my dresses so I was ready to be up early the next day. I could not wait to get back to the task and just show Lord Sugar what I could do, and I felt like I did that."

She continued: "I won the task that I went for as Project Manager, smashed the sales and pitching. I was the highest seller in the fishing task, I was the highest seller at the market and on the non-alcoholic drinks task, I had a lot of input in the branding which actually didn’t come across in the show, but I did!"

Wallbank would change one thing on the show, however...

"If I could, I might go back and ask if I can use spell check," she added.

Week Four - Alex Short

Alex Short

Alex Short certainly pulled the short straw on The Apprentice this week when he was made project manager and ended up becoming the fourth person to be fired from Lord Sugar's boardroom as a result.

During this week's challenge, where each group had to catch and sell fish while creating a meal to sell to the public, Amy Anzel convinced Short to take the position of PM, as no one else felt confident doing it. But, it didn't go well!

The cleaning company owner forgot to sell their catch of the day when meeting with their hotel client, and he changed the dish at the last minute from crab burgers to arancini to hit a higher profit, as advised by Akshay Thakrar.

In the end, Lord Sugar decided he'd be going home as a result.

Week Three - Navid Sole

Navid Sole

Navid Sole became the third contestant to be fired from The Apprentice.

At the end of this week's challenge, project manager of the losing team, Sophie Wilding, chose to bring back Akshay Thakrar and Navid Sole, with Sugar and his advisors, Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, deciding that Navid would be going home.

Not all viewers were pleased with Lord Sugar's decision, however, with an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll finding that 65 per cent thought the wrong candidate had been fired.

The 27-year-old pharmacist wasn't the only contestant to leave this week though, as Shama Amin quit The Apprentice due to a health issue.

Earlier in the episode, Shama told Lord Sugar that she suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, which is a chronic condition that causes pain and stiffness in the joints, and had therefore made the physical aspects of the reality show difficult for her.

“Because of medical reasons, due to this process being so physically demanding, despite the efforts the whole team has made to support me, I’ve had to make a difficult decision to leave the process," she explained.

Responding to the news, Lord Sugar said: "Well Shama, I’m really sad to hear that. I wish you and your family all the best for the future.”

Week Two - Conor Gilsenan

Conor Gilsenan

Sales executive and former professional rugby player Conor Gilsenan was the second candidate to be fired by Lord Sugar. Week two project manager Aaron Willis decided to bring him back into the boardroom, along with Nick Showering after they failed the task against the girls.

It was decided that Conor would be leaving, after his decisions on the app. Despite revealing that he has experience in creating apps, Conor made several choices, which resulted in a poor product. He opted for a male character, although everyone had previously agreed they wanted the toothbrush to be gender neutral, and the app was considered "boring" by potential buyers.

Week One - Harry Mahmood

Harry Mahmood

Harry Mahmood was the first contestant to be eliminated from series 16. It was felt by many that Harry had been "disruptive" during the challenge and, although he was right about the logo, which was compared to a "turd", didn't voice it in a way which the others found supportive.

Project manager Akshay Thakrar brought Harry and Akeem Bundu-Kamara back to the boardroom, and in the end it was decided that Mahmood would be going home.

"It's a bit unfortunate because all my friends and family and everyone I work with have sent me such nice comments, so hopefully after the episode they can make up their mind and decide if the decision was viable or I got hard done by," Harry said, adding: "Personally, I think I was hard done by!"

The Apprentice airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 9pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.