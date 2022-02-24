This is exactly what happened to Nick Showering , who became the latest contestant to leave The Apprentice after tonight's episode which saw the 2022 candidates organise a racing-themed away day at Silverstone in competing teams.

We've all suffered through a bad hair day before – however, most of us haven't had to deal with one the day before filming The Apprentice .

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Showering revealed that he'd received "the worst haircut" he'd ever had the day before filming on The Apprentice was due to start.

"Before getting into the process, I thought, 'Right I better get my haircut,'" he said.

"I got my hair cut with someone that I don't use that much and he gave me just the worst cut I've ever had. I had to leave, like, six in the morning to start the process."

Thankfully, his brother stepped in to save the day and came to Nick's rescue with a pair of scissors.

"My brother came over and he saw my haircut and was like, 'No you can't be going with that' because it was so messy," the 31-year-old finance manager continued. "So I got in the bath and he ended up cutting my hair.

"And I was like, 'This is not good prep to be going on national TV!'"

The 2022 series of The Apprentice continues next week, with the remaining seven candidates trying their best to impress Sir Alan Sugar with a TV shopping channel challenge.

The Apprentice is on BBC One on Thursdays at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

