The Apprentice star Shama Amin quits show due to health issue

The children’s day nursery owner, who has described herself as one of the most “successful businesswomen in the early years sector”, will formally withdraw from the process in this week’s episode (according to The Daily Star ).

The Apprentice candidate Shama Amin has quit the show due to concerns over a health condition.

She is set to explain to Lord Sugar that she suffers from rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic condition that causes pain and stiffness in the joints, which has made the physical aspects of the reality show a serious challenge.

Amin adds that while the team behind The Apprentice has made “efforts” to support her through the process, she has nevertheless made the “difficult decision” to quit the current season.

“Because of medical reasons, due to this process being so physically demanding, despite the efforts the whole team has made to support me, I’ve had to make a difficult decision to leave the process,” she explains.

Lord Sugar responds: “Well Shama, I’m really sad to hear that. I wish you and your family all the best for the future.”

Amin has had a successful time on The Apprentice, being part of the winning team on the first two weeks, which saw candidates tasked with pitching a luxury cruise and designing a children’s toothbrush respectively.

Prior to her first appearance on the show, she spoke out about how she hoped to inspire viewers at home as part of a diverse line-up of The Apprentice candidates on this year’s edition.

“Being a lady of colour, wearing a headscarf as well, and the challenges that we face on a daily basis, I just want to be a living example for the Asian women and South Asian women out there,” she said.

The Apprentice continues on BBC One at 9pm on Thursday 20th January.