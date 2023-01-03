For the first time since season 13, there are 18 contestants taking part, and from the very first episode, they'll be thrown in at the deep end, as they're flown out to Antigua, where they're tasked with creating and selling excursions to tourists.

This January, Lord Alan Sugar will welcome a batch of candidates into The Apprentice boardroom once again for a chance to win a £250,000 investment for their business plan.

Season 17 will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5th January. Joining Lord Sugar are his trusted advisors, Baroness Karren Brady, Tim Campbell and Claude Littner, who returns for two episodes.

As we get ready for the new season to kick off, let's get acquainted with this year's aspiring entrepreneurs. We wonder who'll become Lord Sugar's latest business partner?

The full line-up for The Apprentice is as follows:

Avi Sharma in The Apprentice season 17. BBC

Job: City Banker

From: London

The youngest candidate in season 17, Avi describes himself as an “optimistic” entrepreneur, who believes that Lord Sugar’s investment will get him out of the “rat race” of city banking.

Bradley Johnson



Bradley Johnson in The Apprentice season 17. BBC

Job: Director, Construction Company

From: North Yorkshire

Self-made businessman Bradley prides himself on his determination and work ethic.

"I have a business plan that will see us turn over seven figures after year three and who knows where else that could take us," he says.

Dani Donovan

The Apprentice candidate Dani Donovan. BBC

Job: Owner of a hair salon

From: Hertfordshire

Dani wants to inspire would-be business owners. She started her business as a teenager and is now doing “something she loves” for a living.

“I think I’m a different kind of business owner, someone who is a lot more relatable to people," she says.

Denisha Kaur Bharj

The Apprentice candidate Denisha Kaur Bharj BBC

Job: Financial Controller

From: Leicestershire

Financial controller Denisha has managed to overcome professional and personal tests, and now hopes to use her determination and work ethic to secure investment from Lord Sugar.

“I want to build an empire with my first step being business partners with Lord Sugar. I want to be mentored by the best, to be the best," she says.

Emma Browne

The Apprentice candidate Emma Browne. BBC

Job: Senior Account Executive

From: County Kildare

Laser-focused on making her unique business idea a resounding success, Emma "will do anything to succeed".

"I am disgustingly competitive. I will go to any lengths to win this investment," she says.

Gregory Ebbs

The Apprentice candidate Gregory Ebbs. BBC

Job: Owner, Online Antiques Marketplace

From: Shropshire

Local councillor Gregory owns an online antiques business and has previously worked as a professional cannon-firer.

“I would say willingness to try different things and being slightly more unusual than most is a massive plus," he says.

Joseph Phillips

The Apprentice candidate Joseph Phillips. BBC

Job: Safari Guide, South Africa

From: Worcestershire

With a degree in zoology, Joseph is both a safari guide in South Africa and businessman.

“If Lord Sugar wants to invest in a business to help save the ocean, one lip balm at a time, then I’m his guy," he says.

Kevin D’Arcy

The Apprentice candidate Kevin D'Arcy. BBC

Job: Accountant

From: Dublin

Kevin started his water sports equipment business during lockdown, whilst working in his job in the financial services. He hopes to expand it with the help of Lord Sugar.

“I have commercial awareness and the drive and determination to succeed," he says.

Mark Moseley

The Apprentice candidate Mark Moseley. BBC

Job: Owner, Pest Control Company

From: London

Mark is a former soldier who has worked all over the world in remote and hostile environments, so thinks he should be more than equipped to handle the boardroom.

He says: "People like confidence, people buy into that. And that’s why people buy into me."

Marnie Swindells

The Apprentice candidate Marnie Swindells. BBC

Job: Court Advocate

From: London

A gold medal-winning boxer and imaginative businesswoman, Marnie is ready to face off against her fellow candidates in the boardroom.

She says: "With my experience in the boxing industry and Lord Sugar’s experience in business, I think that together we would be a winning combination."

Megan Hornby

The Apprentice candidate Megan Hornby. BBC

Job: Owner, Sweet Shop & Café

From: East Yorkshire

Megan believes she has found success by identifying a gap in the market and running with it.

“I will always give 100 per cent the truth, even if it’s hard to hear," she says.

Reece Donnelly

The Apprentice candidate Reece Donnelly. BBC

Job: Owner, Theatre School

From: Glasgow

Set on being the first Scottish candidate to secure Lord Sugar’s investment, Reece is the marketing savvy owner of a performing arts school.

“I’m going to be turning over a million pounds before I’m 30," he says.

Rochelle Anthony

The Apprentice candidate Rochelle Anthony. BBC

Job: Owner, Hair Salon & Academy

From: Bedfordshire

Salon owner Rochelle prides herself on her great intuition.

“I’m always being compared to the Kim Kardashian of the business world because I’m doing business with a hint of glam," she says.

Shannon Martin

The Apprentice candidate Shannon Martin. BBC

Job: Owner, Bridal Boutique

From: West Yorkshire

Shannon is hoping to be the first business partner to bring Lord Sugar into the lucrative bridal industry.

“Lord Sugar needs to be my next business partner, so I can make him millions," she says.

Shazia Hussain

The Apprentice candidate Shazia Hussain. BBC

Job: Technology Recruiter

From: London

Shazia champions a varied representation of diverse women in the world of business.

But when it comes to making friends on the BBC One show, she says: “I don’t need any friends in business. I am here to win this.”

Simba Rwambiwa

The Apprentice candidate Simba Rwambiwa BBC

Job: Senior Sales Representative

From: Birmingham

A self-confessed "perfectionist", Simba is more than ready to challenge the status quo of the business world.

“If people can’t buy into you, they’ll never buy anything from you," he says.

Sohail Chowdhary

The Apprentice candidate Sohail Chowdhary BBC

Job: Owner, Martial Arts School

From: Southampton

Martial Arts Instructor Sohail has a warning for the other candidates: “I am calm and collected, but if they do come at me? I will bite and I will sting, and I will leave my mark," he says.

Victoria Goulbourne

The Apprentice candidate Victoria Goldbourne BBC

Job: Owner, Online Sweet Business

From: Merseyside

Former flight attendant Victoria started her online sweet business during lockdown, which has since become a social media success.

“I know what consumers want. I’ve travelled all over the world and am not afraid to take on a challenge," she says.

The Apprentice will return to BBC one and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5th January 2023. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

