The Apprentice 2023 candidates: Meet contestants facing Lord Sugar
Meet the candidates facing Lord Sugar this year.
This January, Lord Alan Sugar will welcome a batch of candidates into The Apprentice boardroom once again for a chance to win a £250,000 investment for their business plan.
For the first time since season 13, there are 18 contestants taking part, and from the very first episode, they'll be thrown in at the deep end, as they're flown out to Antigua, where they're tasked with creating and selling excursions to tourists.
Season 17 will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5th January. Joining Lord Sugar are his trusted advisors, Baroness Karren Brady, Tim Campbell and Claude Littner, who returns for two episodes.
As we get ready for the new season to kick off, let's get acquainted with this year's aspiring entrepreneurs. We wonder who'll become Lord Sugar's latest business partner?
The Apprentice 2023 candidates
The full line-up for The Apprentice is as follows:
- Avi Sharma
- Bradley Johnson
- Dani Donovan
- Denisha Kaur Bharj
- Emma Browne
- Gregory Ebbs
- Joseph Phillips
- Kevin D’Arcy
- Mark Moseley
- Marnie Swindells
- Megan Hornby
- Reece Donnelly
- Rochelle Anthony
- Shannon Martin
- Shazia Hussain
- Simba Rwambiwa
- Sohail Chowdhary
- Victoria Goulbourne
Avi Sharma
Job: City Banker
From: London
The youngest candidate in season 17, Avi describes himself as an “optimistic” entrepreneur, who believes that Lord Sugar’s investment will get him out of the “rat race” of city banking.
Bradley Johnson
Job: Director, Construction Company
From: North Yorkshire
Self-made businessman Bradley prides himself on his determination and work ethic.
"I have a business plan that will see us turn over seven figures after year three and who knows where else that could take us," he says.
Dani Donovan
Job: Owner of a hair salon
From: Hertfordshire
Dani wants to inspire would-be business owners. She started her business as a teenager and is now doing “something she loves” for a living.
“I think I’m a different kind of business owner, someone who is a lot more relatable to people," she says.
Denisha Kaur Bharj
Job: Financial Controller
From: Leicestershire
Financial controller Denisha has managed to overcome professional and personal tests, and now hopes to use her determination and work ethic to secure investment from Lord Sugar.
“I want to build an empire with my first step being business partners with Lord Sugar. I want to be mentored by the best, to be the best," she says.
Emma Browne
Job: Senior Account Executive
From: County Kildare
Laser-focused on making her unique business idea a resounding success, Emma "will do anything to succeed".
"I am disgustingly competitive. I will go to any lengths to win this investment," she says.
Gregory Ebbs
Job: Owner, Online Antiques Marketplace
From: Shropshire
Local councillor Gregory owns an online antiques business and has previously worked as a professional cannon-firer.
“I would say willingness to try different things and being slightly more unusual than most is a massive plus," he says.
Joseph Phillips
Job: Safari Guide, South Africa
From: Worcestershire
With a degree in zoology, Joseph is both a safari guide in South Africa and businessman.
“If Lord Sugar wants to invest in a business to help save the ocean, one lip balm at a time, then I’m his guy," he says.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Kevin D’Arcy
Job: Accountant
From: Dublin
Kevin started his water sports equipment business during lockdown, whilst working in his job in the financial services. He hopes to expand it with the help of Lord Sugar.
“I have commercial awareness and the drive and determination to succeed," he says.
Mark Moseley
Job: Owner, Pest Control Company
From: London
Mark is a former soldier who has worked all over the world in remote and hostile environments, so thinks he should be more than equipped to handle the boardroom.
He says: "People like confidence, people buy into that. And that’s why people buy into me."
Marnie Swindells
Job: Court Advocate
From: London
A gold medal-winning boxer and imaginative businesswoman, Marnie is ready to face off against her fellow candidates in the boardroom.
She says: "With my experience in the boxing industry and Lord Sugar’s experience in business, I think that together we would be a winning combination."
Megan Hornby
Job: Owner, Sweet Shop & Café
From: East Yorkshire
Megan believes she has found success by identifying a gap in the market and running with it.
“I will always give 100 per cent the truth, even if it’s hard to hear," she says.
Reece Donnelly
Job: Owner, Theatre School
From: Glasgow
Set on being the first Scottish candidate to secure Lord Sugar’s investment, Reece is the marketing savvy owner of a performing arts school.
“I’m going to be turning over a million pounds before I’m 30," he says.
Rochelle Anthony
Job: Owner, Hair Salon & Academy
From: Bedfordshire
Salon owner Rochelle prides herself on her great intuition.
“I’m always being compared to the Kim Kardashian of the business world because I’m doing business with a hint of glam," she says.
Shannon Martin
Job: Owner, Bridal Boutique
From: West Yorkshire
Shannon is hoping to be the first business partner to bring Lord Sugar into the lucrative bridal industry.
“Lord Sugar needs to be my next business partner, so I can make him millions," she says.
Shazia Hussain
Job: Technology Recruiter
From: London
Shazia champions a varied representation of diverse women in the world of business.
But when it comes to making friends on the BBC One show, she says: “I don’t need any friends in business. I am here to win this.”
Simba Rwambiwa
Job: Senior Sales Representative
From: Birmingham
A self-confessed "perfectionist", Simba is more than ready to challenge the status quo of the business world.
“If people can’t buy into you, they’ll never buy anything from you," he says.
Sohail Chowdhary
Job: Owner, Martial Arts School
From: Southampton
Martial Arts Instructor Sohail has a warning for the other candidates: “I am calm and collected, but if they do come at me? I will bite and I will sting, and I will leave my mark," he says.
Victoria Goulbourne
Job: Owner, Online Sweet Business
From: Merseyside
Former flight attendant Victoria started her online sweet business during lockdown, which has since become a social media success.
“I know what consumers want. I’ve travelled all over the world and am not afraid to take on a challenge," she says.
The Apprentice will return to BBC one and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5th January 2023. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.