Week 6 saw the contestants head to Dubai to set up away days for international clients, however viewers may have noticed that one candidate wasn't present during the trip.

The Apprentice season 17 is currently underway on BBC One, with The Apprentice 2023 candidates getting stuck into a series of business challenges .

Despite being seen at the beginning of the episode as the cast got ready to go to Heathrow Airport, Reece Donnelly didn't actually take part in this week's task.

So, why wasn't he on The Apprentice this week? And will he be returning?

Why isn't Reece Donnelly on The Apprentice 2023?

Unfortunately, Reece was unable to travel to Dubai due to health issues, so couldn't take part in the challenge this week. As a result, he chose to withdraw from the competition.

Announcing his departure, he said: "I could not continue in The Apprentice due to being unable to complete the task in Dubai for health reasons.

"My goal of being on The Apprentice was to showcase that Scotland has amazing businesses and entrepreneurs. I really hope I've done that."

He added to the Daily Star: "I've thoroughly enjoyed my time on the show and I'm looking forward to watching my fellow candidates in the rest of the series. I'm so grateful for my time with Lord Sugar and the team.

"I hope you all enjoy the show as much as we laughed making it. As the first Scottish candidate in over eight years, let's do this Scotland."

Will Reece return to The Apprentice 2023?

Reece won't be returning to The Apprentice season 17, and has quit the process for 2023.

The news will be announced in episode 6, which airs on Thursday 9th February at 9pm on BBC One.

