Donnelly, who owns his own theatre school, was forced to quit the show this week due to health reasons.

The Apprentice's Reece Donnelly has revealed that he would love to return to the BBC One show after having to withdraw from the process.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the 26-year-old admitted he'd jump at the chance to take part in the future.

"Absolutely, I would return if given the opportunity," he said. "I think that for me, I am so proud of the job that I had.

"I just hope that one person in Scotland watches that show and thinks, 'I can open my own business' or, 'Do you know what, I can apply for that show.' And if one young person watches that, then I'll have done my job correctly."

And Donnelly has his eye on a different role for his return, adding: "Listen, I mean, I wouldn't mind a job sitting in Karren or Tim's seat if it was going!"

In episode 6, the Apprentice 2023 cast headed to Dubai to organise away days for international clients. Despite appearing at the beginning of the episode, Reece didn't make it to Dubai, and at the end of the episode when the rest of the cast returned to the boardroom, Lord Alan Sugar broke the news that Reece wouldn't be returning.

"So, as you know Reece wasn't able to take part in the task, and has subsequently left the process," he explained.

On making the decision to leave, Reece added: "Listen, I would have loved nothing more than to be standing, shaking [Lord Sugar's] hand at the end of the process and accepting that £250,000, but I just feel like in life sometimes you need to listen to your body. And I had such an amazing experience.

"I've had six episodes of fun and I am holding on to so many titles of this season - I was the first Scottish person in eight years, I had the highest sales two weeks in a row, and I was the first person to be in the boardroom twice. I feel like I've done half the season and I'm happy to go home!"

You can watch Reece's thoughts on The Apprentice below. Keep watching to the end of each video for more from the entrepreneur.

The Apprentice airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursdays at 9pm.

