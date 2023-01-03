With £250,000 up for grabs as well mentorship from the Amstrad founder himself, the 2023 season is set to be a competitive one, especially with 18 candidates set to enter the boardroom.

Suitcases at the ready – The Apprentice is back this Thursday (5th January) with a brand new season and a new line-up of entrepreneurs , all of whom are thirsty for an investment from Lord Sugar.

One of those business hopefuls is Reece Donnelly – a theatre school owner who says he's on track to turn over £1 million by the time he's thirty.

He'll be going up against the likes of financial controller Denisha Kaur Bharj, salon owner Dani Donovan, senior sales representative Simba Rwambiwa and antiques entrepreneur Gregory Ebbs, but who will be in the firing line on Thursday night?

Here's everything you need to know about Reece Donnelly ahead of this Apprentice debut.

Who is Reece Donnelly?

Job: Theatre School Owner

From: Glasgow

Instagram: @reecedonnelly

Determined to be the first Scottish contestant to win The Apprentice, Reece Donnelly prides himself on being the youngest CEO of a further education college in the UK.

The theatre school owner launched his first business at 19 and has since turned over six figures and is on track to turn over half a million. "Despite me age, I have all the experience, drive, and personality to take my success achieved in Scotland to link up with Lord Sugar and scale that up across the rest of the UK," he said.

As for his weaknesses, Donnelly said that he can be guilty of neglecting administrative or accounting tasks. "Ultimately though that means I use my time more effectively, delegating those tasks elsewhere and performing where I’m at my best, as a leader. Plus, it keeps my accountant in a job."

What has Reece said about joining The Apprentice?

Meet the candidates for The Apprentice season 17 BBC

The Glaswegian candidate has said that he wants to prove that "Scotland is filled with forward-thinking entrepreneurs and that we are not in fact a haggis-eating, kilt-wearing nation."

"My proven track record of starting, scaling and ultimately turning businesses into a success, along with Lord Sugar’s knowledge and contacts, is a recipe for success," he added.

When does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice is back for its 2023 season on Thursday 5th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Bigger than ever, Lord Sugar will be welcoming 18 new candidates into the boardroom before whisking them off to Antigua for their first task: creating and selling excursions to tourists.

The Apprentice airs on 5th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

