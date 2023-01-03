One of those contestants is Simba Rwambiwa, a Senior Sales Representative from Birmingham who believes: "If people can't buy into you, they'll never buy anything from you."

On Thursday 5th January, The Apprentice will return for a brand new season, with 18 budding entrepreneurs ready to show off their skills in a bid to impress Lord Alan Sugar and bag a £250,000 investment in their business idea.

As he makes his Apprentice debut, read on for everything you need to know about Simba, one of the Apprentice 2023 candidates.

Who is Simba Rwambiwa?

Job: Senior Sales Representative

From: Birmingham

Self-confessed "perfectionist" Simba Rwambiwa is a Senior Sales Representative from Birmingham. He's more than ready to change the status quo of business, and believes his only downfall is his perfectionism.

"My biggest weakness is that I’m a perfectionist, I always want to get things right," he says.

What has Simba said about joining The Apprentice 2023?

Of course Simba has his eye on the £250,000 prize and having Lord Sugar as his business partner. But what makes him the best person for the job?

He revealed before filming: "I deserve Lord Sugar’s business investment because I have a business that not only guarantees profit, but also guarantees to improve the quality of peoples’ lives."

When does The Apprentice start?

Season 17 of The Apprentice starts on Thursday 5th January at 9pm.

The new season will see Lord Sugar joined by his trusted advisors, Baroness Karren Brady, Tim Campbell and Claude Littner, who will return for two episodes after being absent in last year's competition following a serious injury.

The Apprentice returns to BBC one and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5th January 2023. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

