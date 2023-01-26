Following this week's challenge, which saw The Apprentice 2023 candidates having to trek around Brighton to secure quintessential items at the lowest price, financial controller Denisha Kaur Bharj found herself at the receiving end of Lord Sugar's pointed finger, as he uttered the words: "You're fired!"

Following her exit, Denisha has now revealed her biggest downfall on the show.

Asked if she regretted anything, she told RadioTimes.com exclusively: "Possibly putting myself as sub team leader when no one else wanted to on Week 3. That definitely put me in the limelight - possibly that."

You can watch Denisha's thoughts on her Apprentice exit below. Keep watching at the end of each video for more from the entrepreneur.

In Week 3, Denisha's group lost the cartoon challenge.

As part of the design team, who forgot to put hands and feet on their characters, project manager Reece Donnelly brought Denisha back to the boardroom along with Gregory Ebbs.

Fortunately for Denisha and Reece, Lord Sugar decided to send Gregory home as it was felt by the majority that he had taken a backseat. However, it put sub team leader Denisha in a sticky position, as Lord Sugar elected her to be the project manager the following week.

So, would Denisha have stepped forward for this task had Lord Sugar not selected her?

"Yeah, I definitely would have stepped forward for this task," she explained. "It was one of the ones I was actually looking forward to picking myself as PM for, luckily enough.

"The supplier negotiations and things like that is something I deal with at work and in my business day-to-day, so I was looking forward to putting myself forward as PM. So when he actually announced it, and we found out what the task was, I was actually quite excited - obviously until it went horribly wrong!"

