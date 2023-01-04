From financial controller Denisha Kaur Bharj and salon owner Dani Donovan , to senior sales representative Simba Rwambiwa and antiques entrepreneur Gregory Ebbs , these business hotshots aren't afraid to elbow their way to Lord Alan Sugar, who's once again offering an investment of £250,000.

It's time to whip out your suitcases and iron that office attire – The Apprentice is back for its 2023 season with a new cast of candidates and undoubtedly more shots of the London city skyline.

While Karren Brady is back as Lord Sugar's aide, Claude Littner is appearing in the first episode before being replaced by season 1 winner Tim Campbell due to "medical issues", but not to fear – he'll be returning for the interview stage of the competition.

With several weeks of botched negotiations, unbearable grillings and brutal back-stabbing to come, here's everything we know about The Apprentice 2023 tasks so far.

Episode 1 – Antigua Tourism

In the first task of the 2023 season, the Apprentice candidates are setting off to Antigua, where they're tasked with selling tours.

The two different teams must pick a bespoke tour to sell to local tourists and make a profit – so hopefully there aren't any angry patrons demanding refunds. With aides Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner keeping an eye on the candidates, nothing will go unnoticed in their debut task and according to the BBC, viewers can expect "bickering on the beach" and "woeful negotiations".

Episode 2 – Bao Buns

Episode 2 of The Apprentice season 17 will see the remaining candidates head to Hutong in London's The Shard, where Lord Sugar breaks the news that they'll be selling bao buns.

Tasked with manufacturing two types of bun, the candidates must sell savoury bao buns to the public and pitch a bespoke sweet bun to a corporate client. The team with the biggest overall profit wins the task.

In typical Apprentice fashion, the task doesn't go smoothly, with one team's Jurassic-themed bun "leading to explosions in the kitchen", while another team are "left in short supply after a maths meltdown".

