One of those contestants is Victoria Goulbourne from Merseyside, who has a sweet idea to win over Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment and partnership.

A new batch of candidates are about to enter Lord Alan Sugar's boardroom, as The Apprentice returns for season 17 on Thursday 5th January.

"I know what consumers want. I've travelled all over the world and I'm not afraid to take on a challenge," she says.

Read on for everything you need to know about Victoria Goulbourne - one of the Apprentice 2023 candidates.

Who is Victoria Goulbourne?

Job: Owner, online sweet business

From: Merseyside

Instagram: @victoria_goulbourne

Victoria Goulbourne is a businesswoman from Merseyside. She owns her own online sweetshop called The Sweet Life UK, which currently has an Instagram following of 21,000.

"As a former flight attendant and now a business owner, my customer service skills are unrivalled. I know what consumers want. I’ve travelled all over the world and I’m not afraid to take on a challenge," she says.

In terms of her biggest weakness, she adds: "I’m direct and outspoken, but this is because I’m passionate and know what works."

What has Victoria said about joining The Apprentice 2023?

Asked why she deserves to be Lord Sugar's next business partner, Victoria said: "I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment as I’m adaptable and have a keen business acumen.

"During the pandemic I had to change my career suddenly, I identified a gap in the market where there are no pick and mix sweets presented aesthetically. My business took off quickly and with Lord Sugar’s investment I know it could fly."

When does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice returns for season 17 on Thursday 5th January at 9pm on BBC One.

It will see Lord Sugar joined by his trusted aides, Baronness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell as they help with the search for his new business partner.

Claude Littner will return in a reduced role, appearing in two episodes this year.

