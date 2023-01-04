While the BBC previously revealed that Littner would be taking on a smaller role on The Apprentice 2023 , Lord Sugar has explained why he's missing from the majority of the season.

The Apprentice returns for its 2023 season this week and while Claude Littner is back as one of Lord Sugar's aides in Thursday's premiere, fans will notice that he's again replaced on the show by season 1 winner Tim Campbell in future episodes.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a Q&A for the new season, Sugar said that Littner took a step back due to "medical issues".

"Obviously it's been a great journey starting with [former aide] Nick Hewer and then Claude. Unfortunately, Claude suffered some medical issues and so I was asked to think of someone else – and who better than somebody who's actually been through the process," he said, referring to Campbell.

Tim Campbell replaces Claude Littner from episode 2 on The Apprentice. Fremantle Media Limited,Ray Burmiston

"So it was a bit of a no-brainer really, because when it comes to making excuses like these candidates do, you've got Tim there, who's been there, done that, seen it and heard it all," he continued.

"And that's why I warn the candidates also that there's no pulling the wool over his eyes, so to speak."

Campbell added: "To be clear, [Claude is] back again so he will be there towards the end as well for the interviews. He's very good."

Littner joined The Apprentice as Nick Hewer's replacement for season 11 and has appeared in every outing since, however he took part in just the interview stage of the 2022 competition following a serious bike accident.

Campbell, who was the first winner of The Apprentice, stepped in to be Lord Sugar's aide alongside Karren Brady for last year's season, which saw Harpreet Kaur emerge as the champion.

