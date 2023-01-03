Over the course of the next 12 weeks, the contestants will be put through their paces in a series of challenges designed to test their business acumen, so prepare for yet more scenes of suited-up executives running through London with sheer panic in their eyes.

It’s time for a brand new season of The Apprentice , meaning that 18 super-confident candidates will be hoping to persuade Lord Alan Sugar to pick them as his next business partner.

In the first episode, though, the 18 candidates will be heading to a more far-flung destination, jetting off to the Caribbean island of Antigua to sell and organise tour packages for holidaymakers.

One of those candidates is Mark Moseley, a former soldier who reckons his military career will make even the toughest boardroom showdown feel like a breeze.

Lord Alan Sugar and The Apprentice 2023 candidates. BBC

Since leaving the army, he’s built up his own pest control business - not the most glamorous of sectors, sure, but a potentially lucrative one for Lord Sugar to invest in.

Here’s what you need to know about Mark before his Apprentice debut on Thursday.

Who is Mark Moseley?

Job: Pest control company owner

From: London

Instagram: @mark__moseley

As a former soldier, Mark has plenty of experience working in remote and hostile environments. He’s a chatty guy who reckons he has heaps of charm and “can sell to anyone”.

“I’ve been around the world and have met hundreds of different people, from members of the royal family to celebrities,” he says. “I can always speak to them in a confident manner, so I know I’d be right at home negotiating and securing deals with some of the biggest brands.”

And as for his biggest weakness? You guessed it: he’s a tad over-confident “from time to time”.

“I may jump ahead of the game, but at the same time people like confident people, people buy into confidence,” he reasons. “And that’s why people buy into me.”

He reckons his pest control business is a serious money-spinner that will attract Lord Sugar’s attention.

“I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because the pest control industry is worth hundreds of millions of pounds a year in the UK,” he says. “Out of all the candidates on paper, I am the one who can grow the business the quickest. If Lord Sugar doesn’t pick me, then he’s missing a trick.” Strong words indeed…

What has Mark said about joining The Apprentice?

Confirming his place on The Apprentice line-up to his Instagram followers, Mark took a tongue-in-cheek approach, joking: “If you thought last year was bad - I’m on your tele this one!

“Yes, word is out that I’m gonna be on your jam jelly as one of the candidates on this years series of The Apprentice. Tune in every Thursday at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer to see if I can charm Lord Sugar into investing £250k into my pest control business.”

When does The Apprentice start?

Karren Brady, Lord Alan Sugar and Claude Littner on The Apprentice. ,Fremantle Media Limited ,Ray Burmiston

The first episode of season 17 is set to air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5th January at 9pm, so start planning your viewing schedules accordingly.

Joining the candidates in Antigua will be Lord Sugar’s trusted advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner, who’ll be keeping an eye on all the goings-on.

Littner, who only appeared in the interviews episode of season 16 following a serious cycling accident, will feature in two episodes this time around.

Former Apprentice winner Tim Campbell will step in as an advisor for the remaining 10 episodes, after making his debut in this capacity last year.

