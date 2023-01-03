A new group of 18 candidates will be hoping to show off their talents and win Lord Sugar’s approval, with the aim of eventually securing a £250,000 investment in their business.

Lord Alan Sugar’s search for a business partner is underway once more, as The Apprentice returns to our screens for its 17th season.

Every week, the competitors will take part in tasks designed to put their commercial skills to the test, whether that’s coming up with new brands or showing off their ability to sell, sell, sell.

Then, at the end of each episode, Lord Sugar must decide which candidate to send home.

Among this year’s hopefuls is Kevin D’Arcy, an accountant from Dublin who built up his water sports company Orca Board during lockdown and is hoping to secure an injection of cash from Lord Sugar.

Lord Alan Sugar and The Apprentice 2023 candidates. BBC

He admits he can be “a little outspoken” and doesn’t always know “when to shut up” - so don’t expect him to sit back quietly when things get heated in the boardroom.

Before he makes his Apprentice debut, here’s what we know so far about Kevin.

Who is Kevin D’Arcy?

Job: Accountant

From: Dublin

Instagram: @thekevindarcy

Kevin has worked in financial services for the past decade, and set up his water sports equipment business on the side. Over the past two years, it has “turned over just under half a million”, which he reckons proves his “commercial awareness” and his “drive and determination to succeed”.

His brand is already stocked in some of Ireland’s biggest stores, so the next thing on his to-do list is to expand the business in the UK, with the help of Lord Sugar.

“With Lord Sugar as my business partner, I know we can ride that wave into the UK and beyond,” he says.

What has Kevin said about joining The Apprentice?

Posting on Instagram about his latest venture, Kevin wrote: “Here we go! Papers signed, transfer complete, join me on BBC The Apprentice from Thursday at 9pm.

“First up Antigua. Can I win the £250,000 investment for Orca Board?”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does The Apprentice start?

Lord Sugar on The Apprentice. Fremantle Media Limited ,Ray Burmiston

Lord Sugar will be back on our screens very soon. The first episode of The Apprentice season 17 will arrive on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5th January at 9pm.

In the opening instalment, the new candidates will be jetting out to Antigua, where they’ll be challenged to plan, sell and run tours for holidaymakers. Chaos ensued when last year’s competitors had to take on a similar task in North Wales, and we’re sure that this venture won’t disappoint, either.

As ever, Lord Sugar will be sending two of his trusted advisors along to act as his eyes and ears. This time, Baroness Karren Brady and Claude Littner will be watching from the sidelines and sharing their findings with the boss.

Season 1 winner Tim Campbell, who made his debut as an adviser on the show last year, will return to the series later in the run, too. Littner’s role remains scaled back following a serious injury last year, with Lord Sugar’s right-hand man appearing in just two episodes.

The Apprentice will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5th January 2023. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.