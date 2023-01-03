One of those contestants is court advocate Marnie Swindells, who is ready to face off with the other contestants in the boardroom, saying: "With my experience in the boxing industry and Lord Sugar’s experience in business, I think that together we would be a winning combination.”

Season 17 of The Apprentice is just around the corner and the 18 Apprentice 2023 candidates have now been revealed.

So, does Marnie have what it takes to be Lord Sugar's latest business partner and secure a £250,000 investment for her business idea?

We'll see her in action when the new season begins on Thursday 5th January.

Before then, why not get to know a little bit more about the business woman, what she'll be bringing to the table, and why she thinks she deserves to win.

Here's everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2023 candidate Marnie Swindells.

Who is Marnie Swindells?

Job: Court advocate

From: London

Marnie Swindells is a court advocate and a gold medal-winning boxer from London.

She describes her unique selling point as being creative and imaginative.

"My unique selling point is my imagination and creativity. I can see opportunity everywhere I look and being able to have that vision is something I think separates me from other people," she says.

As for her weaknesses, Marnie admits she can be a little "headstrong".

"My biggest weakness is that I can come across as being headstrong, but it’s actually my passion and eagerness to succeed," she adds.

What has Marnie said about joining The Apprentice 2023?

When it comes to Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment, Marnie believes she is the true winner for 2023.

"I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment because I have given my blood, sweat and tears to my businesst," she revealed ahead of filming.

"I think that taking the experience I have in the boxing industry and all the experience that he has in the business industry, together we would be a winning combination.

"I have fought tooth and nail to get to where I am today with my business. I deserve the chance to have that investment to show him what I can do with it."

When does The Apprentice 2023 start?

The Apprentice returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5th January at 9pm.

Episodes will air at the same time on Thursdays.

Each week will see the candidates taking on different challenges in two teams, with one team member from the losing group expected to be eliminated each week.

Four contestants will go through to the semi-final as they face the interviewing team. At the end of this round, two candidates will be sent home and the two remaining entrepreneurs will battle it out in the final.

