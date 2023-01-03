Hoping to win a £250,000 investment in his business from Lord Alan Sugar is businessman Sohail Chowdhary, who runs his own martial arts school.

The competition is on for The Apprentice this year, with 18 candidates now confirmed for season 17.

Although "calm and collected", Sohail isn't one to play with when it comes to work, and he's ready to take on the other 17 Apprentice 2023 candidates in the boardroom.

We'll have to wait until Thursday 5th January to see whether Sohail is all talk or really about his business, so as he makes his debut on the BBC One show, here's everything you need to know about him.

Who is Sohail Chowdhary?

Job: Owner, martial arts school

From: Southampton

Instagram: @_sohailchowdhary

Martial Arts Instructor Sohail owns his own school in Southampton, known as AG Martial Arts. According to the official Instagram page, the school accepts students aged three and above, and also offers a free trial session.

What has Sohail said about joining The Apprentice 2023?

While Chowdhary prides himself on his relaxed nature, he has a warning for the other candidates: "I am calm and collected, but if they do come at me? I will bite and I will sting, and I will leave my mark," he says.

So, why does he deserve Lord Sugar's investment?

"I was raised in a council house and I’m proud of that, but that means I’ve had to fight hard to achieve the comfortable life I lead today. I’ve got a proven track record behind me and if the previous five years are anything to go by, the next five are going to be something special. Plus, owning a martial arts business means Lord Sugar can learn how to kick ass for free."

More like this

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When it comes to setbacks, Sohail said he could work on his listening skills.

He added: "My biggest weakness would be sometimes not listening to others when on the very rare occasion I might be wrong. I’ll always be the person that looks out for the little guy and sometimes that means that I will put emotions before business. I will make sure that people are looked after, first and foremost, over anything else."

When does The Apprentice 2023 start?

Meet the candidates of The Apprentice season 17. BBC

Season 17 of The Apprentice begins on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5th January at 9pm, with Lord Sugar back in the boardroom alongside his trusted advisors, Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell.

Claude Littner will return in a reduced role, appearing for just two episodes.

Episodes will air weekly on Thursday nights at 9pm.

The Apprentice returns to BBC one and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 5th January 2023. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.