A brand new 18 candidates will be joining The Apprentice line-up this week, all of whom are hoping to win that £250,000 investment from the Amstrad founder.

The 2023 season of The Apprentice kicks off on Thursday (5th January), with Lord Sugar returning to the boardroom to find his next entrepreneurial superstar.

While there's financial controller Denisha Kaur Bharj, salon owner Dani Donovan, senior sales representative Simba Rwambiwa and antiques entrepreneur Gregory Ebbs competing to be the next Apprentice winner, they'll have to go up against Rochelle Anthony – a hair salon owner from Bedfordshire.

Here's everything you need to know about Rochelle Anthony ahead of her debut on The Apprentice.

Who is Rochelle Anthony?

Job: Hair salon and academy owner

From: Bedfordshire

Instagram: @rochellerayeanthony

A "tenacious, fierce and determined businesswomen", Rochelle Anthony is a salon owner who prides herself on her great intuition and is always being compared to the "Kim Kardashian of the business world" for doing business with a "hint of glam".

Based in Bedfordshire, Rochelle has said that her biggest weakness is that she doesn't like the word 'no'.

"I will always turn it into a ‘not yet’, and I cannot let go. I will do things single-handedly, just because I need to get it done," she added.

"I’ve had a business in the past that I quickly realised wasn’t right. I’ve got very good intuition as I know I have a strong brand; I always learn from my mistakes and turn everything into a positive and use it to fuel my new ventures into the successes they deserve to be."

What has Rochelle said about joining The Apprentice?

BBC

Rochelle has said she wants Lord Sugar's investment as she knows the hair industry like the back of her hand and "Lord Sugar knows business".

"Together, we would be an absolute force to be reckoned with," she added.

When does The Apprentice start?

Returning for its 2023 season this week is The Apprentice, which airs its first episodes on Thursday 5th January at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

There will be 18 new candidates entering the boardroom before heading to Antigua for the premiere's task, which involves creating and selling excursions to tourists.

